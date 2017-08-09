Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Deutsche Post, FedEx, Kerry Logistics, SF Express, UPS & World Courier

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The pharmaceutical logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in import and export of drugs and medicines in APAC. The total drugs and medicines export from APAC was more than $95 billion in 2016. The pharmaceutical export in APAC to other countries is surging as the pharmaceutical market in the region is constantly growing. For instance, India is the largest generic drug supplier globally with a market share of more than 18% of the global export by volume in the generic drug category. India has also maintained its lead over China in the pharmaceutical exports market with a growth rate of more than 11% to $12.91 billion during 2015-2016.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pharmaceutical product labeling and temperature excursion loss. Labeling is an important process for the shipping of pharmaceutical products. It provides information about the conditions required for safe transport and storage. Product labeling processes adopted by various companies have been found to be inefficient, which is posing a serious challenge to the pharmaceutical logistics market in APAC. Unstructured pharmaceutical product data makes the drug labeling processes tedious and labor-intensive.

Key Vendors

Deutsche Post DHL Group

FedEx

Kerry Logistics

SF Express

UPS

World Courier

Other Prominent Vendors

Agility

Biocair

BDP International

Bio Pharma Logistics

CEVA Logistics

DB Schenker

Others



Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Market landscape



PART 06: Market segmentation by supply chain type



PART 07: Market segmentation by type of service



PART 08: Geographical segmentation



PART 09: Decision framework



PART 10: Drivers and challenges



PART 11: Market trends



PART 12: Key vendor analysis



