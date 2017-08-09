sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 09.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,425 Euro		-0,17
-0,49 %
WKN: 555200 ISIN: DE0005552004 Ticker-Symbol: DPW 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
DAX-30
Prime Standard
EURO STOXX 50
DAX International 100
1-Jahres-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEUTSCHE POST AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,343
34,435
21:04
34,384
34,474
21:04
09.08.2017 | 20:31
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Deutsche Post, FedEx, Kerry Logistics, SF Express, UPS & World Courier

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The pharmaceutical logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021

Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in import and export of drugs and medicines in APAC. The total drugs and medicines export from APAC was more than $95 billion in 2016. The pharmaceutical export in APAC to other countries is surging as the pharmaceutical market in the region is constantly growing. For instance, India is the largest generic drug supplier globally with a market share of more than 18% of the global export by volume in the generic drug category. India has also maintained its lead over China in the pharmaceutical exports market with a growth rate of more than 11% to $12.91 billion during 2015-2016.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pharmaceutical product labeling and temperature excursion loss. Labeling is an important process for the shipping of pharmaceutical products. It provides information about the conditions required for safe transport and storage. Product labeling processes adopted by various companies have been found to be inefficient, which is posing a serious challenge to the pharmaceutical logistics market in APAC. Unstructured pharmaceutical product data makes the drug labeling processes tedious and labor-intensive.

Key Vendors

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group
  • FedEx
  • Kerry Logistics
  • SF Express
  • UPS
  • World Courier

Other Prominent Vendors

  • Agility
  • Biocair
  • BDP International
  • Bio Pharma Logistics
  • CEVA Logistics
  • DB Schenker
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by supply chain type

PART 07: Market segmentation by type of service

PART 08: Geographical segmentation

PART 09: Decision framework

PART 10: Drivers and challenges

PART 11: Market trends

PART 12: Key vendor analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmhxd8/pharmaceutical

Media Contact:


Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire