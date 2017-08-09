Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC to Grow at a CAGR of 5.4% by 2021: Key Vendors are Deutsche Post, FedEx, Kerry Logistics, SF Express, UPS & World Courier

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The pharmaceutical logistics market in APAC to grow at a CAGR of 5.41% during the period 2017-2021
Pharmaceutical Logistics Market in APAC 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in import and export of drugs and medicines in APAC. The total drugs and medicines export from APAC was more than $95 billion in 2016. The pharmaceutical export in APAC to other countries is surging as the pharmaceutical market in the region is constantly growing. For instance, India is the largest generic drug supplier globally with a market share of more than 18% of the global export by volume in the generic drug category. India has also maintained its lead over China in the pharmaceutical exports market with a growth rate of more than 11% to $12.91 billion during 2015-2016.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is pharmaceutical product labeling and temperature excursion loss. Labeling is an important process for the shipping of pharmaceutical products. It provides information about the conditions required for safe transport and storage. Product labeling processes adopted by various companies have been found to be inefficient, which is posing a serious challenge to the pharmaceutical logistics market in APAC. Unstructured pharmaceutical product data makes the drug labeling processes tedious and labor-intensive.
Key Vendors
- Deutsche Post DHL Group
- FedEx
- Kerry Logistics
- SF Express
- UPS
- World Courier
Other Prominent Vendors
- Agility
- Biocair
- BDP International
- Bio Pharma Logistics
- CEVA Logistics
- DB Schenker
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: Executive summary
PART 02: Scope of the report
PART 03: Research methodology
PART 04: Introduction
PART 05: Market landscape
PART 06: Market segmentation by supply chain type
PART 07: Market segmentation by type of service
PART 08: Geographical segmentation
PART 09: Decision framework
PART 10: Drivers and challenges
PART 11: Market trends
PART 12: Key vendor analysis
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/qmhxd8/pharmaceutical
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716