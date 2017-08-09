Technavio's latest report on the global welding ventilation products marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The major industries contributing to the growth of the global welding ventilation products markets are steel, automotive, shipbuilding, aerospace and defense, building and construction. It is expected that the Americas will dominate the global market, followed by EMEA and APAC. The primary reason is the adoption of advanced welding technology like laser beam welding systems, which requires minimal human intervention.

Neelesh Prakash Singh, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on power sector, says, "Welding is the process of securely joining two metals together by melting and fusing the ends; a filler material is used to strengthen the joint once cooled. Welding has a wide scope of applications, including in joining automotive parts, fabric metal product manufacturing, repairing, and fabrication of door frames."

The top three emerging trends driving the global welding ventilation products marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Engineering and constructions reshaping the market

Use of ProTura Nanofiber media in filtration products

Robotic welding solutions

In the engineering and construction sectors, private investment is growing through related programs. For instance, in the US, private investment has increased in commercial and highway projects. Engineering and construction (E&C) contracting is migrating toward lump-sum, turnkey contracts (LSTK) where firms bear the project and cost risks and guarantee operational readiness. Public and private sector clients have become perceptive about the project's actual cost and benefit from competition for bids.

"Public-private partnerships are another factor making contracts tougher. Government agencies in many parts of the world do not have enough capital to fund such projects, and engineering and construction firms are asked to invest their own capital for a share of operational revenue or other enticements," according to Neelesh

ProTura Nanofiber media delivers high-efficiency filtration of sub-micron-sized weld fume particulates with its nano-sized inter-fiber pores. It enables a submicron-sized "dust-cake" film, which is a blend of fire-retardant media, to swiftly build up on its fiber surface.

ProTura Nanofiber media filter structure is an ultra-thin surface layer of synthetic fiber, which is extremely fine and is measured in a fraction of a micron. This layer provides exceptional surface-loading capabilities making up a web-like surface coating. This shield protects sub-micron-sized particulates from entering and accumulating within the filter's substrate media.

Robotic welding is actively used in modern manufacturing environments. As the arc in robotic welding is operational for a longer duration, it produces more weld fumes than manual welding. It is extremely necessary to clean the air as it poses a substantial risk in station areas where a vast amount of welding is performed during a shift.

Since the process is automated, only a few people need to be present in the vicinity of the operation, but they are susceptible to dense weld fumes inhalation. To address this concern, various options are available for extracting and filtering fumes in the form of configurations.

The key vendors are as follows:

Miller Electric

The Lincoln Electric Company

Donaldson Company

Kemper America

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

