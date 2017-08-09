

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After GOP lawmakers failed in their efforts to repeal and replace Obamacare, the results of a new Gallup poll show that Republican approval of Congress has fallen to the lowest level of the year.



The poll found that just 16 percent of Republicans approve of the job Congress is doing, down from 28 percent in July.



Gallup noted 50 percent of Republicans approved of Congress in February, shortly after the GOP took control of both chambers.



Only twelve percent of Democrats approve of the job Congress is doing, although Democrats have given Congress fairly low ratings throughout 2017.



Overall, 16 percent of Americans approve of Congress, the lowest approval rating since hitting 13 percent in July of 2016.



'When members return from recess, they might find their attempts at less contentious measures, such as boosting infrastructure funding, more appealing to Americans -- which could ultimately improve their approval rating,' said Gallup's Justin McCarthy.



'Other controversial issues, such as raising the debt ceiling and adopting spending bills, are unavoidable,' he added. 'Disagreement or inaction on these matters could leave Congress similarly unpopular.'



The Gallup survey of 1,017 adults was conducted August 2nd through 6th and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4 percentage points.



