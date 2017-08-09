Global Sexual Wellness Market 2017-2021 - Gaining Popularity of Vibrators for Therapeutic Purpose

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Sexual Wellness Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global sexual wellness market to grow at a CAGR of 6.89% during the period 2017-2021

Global Sexual Wellness Market 2017-2021 has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one driver in the market is change in perception and rise in demand for sexual wellness products. The rising adoption of foreign culture has also been attributed to increased customer acceptance. The rising demand for sexual wellness products is also credited, to an extent, to individuals who have traveled or lived abroad with access to the adult product market and are looking for a similar market or product in their own country. This has led to the increased demand in developing countries like India, from where people travel abroad to countries such as the US and the UK every year for education or better career prospects.

One trend in the market is gaining popularity of vibrators for therapeutic purpose. In the last few years, several women have reportedly experienced vaginal dryness and changes in the firmness and elasticity of vaginal muscles and an imbalance in hormonal levels that affect vaginal moisture.

Key Vendors

Ansell

Church & Dwight

Reckitt Benckiser

Doc Johnson

Other Prominent Vendors

Adam & Eve

Beate Uhse

Bijoux Indiscrets

BMS Factory

California Exotic Novelties

Caya

Diamond Products

Fuji Latex

Good Clean Love

Orient Industry

Intimate Organics

LELO

Liberator

Lovehoney

Leading Edge Health

OhMiBod

Sagami Rubber Industries

TENGA

The Female Health Company

The Yes Yes Company

Ann Summers

Pure Romance



Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market segmentation by product



Part 05: Market segmentation by distribution channel



Part 06: Geographical segmentation



Part 07: Decision framework



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Vendor landscape



Part 11: Key vendor analysis



Part 12: Appendix





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hpxg33/global_sexual





Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716