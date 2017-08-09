According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global wound closure devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 6% during the forecast period.

Technavio has published a new report on the global wound closure devices market from 2017-2021.

This research report titled 'Global Wound Closure Devices Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends. This report also includes an up to date analysis and forecasts for various market segments and all geographical regions.

The market research analysis categorizes the global wound closure devices market into five major product segments. They are:

Sutures

Hemostats

Surgical staples

Surgical sealants

Wound strips

Sutures

Surgical sutures bind the injured or operated body tissue together and repair lacerations with the help of needles made of stainless or carbon steel such as nickel-plated needles and electroplated needles that are attached to the thread to the needle. Presently, there are various designs and thread materials used for skin closure to meet the requirement depending on the medical condition. For instance, sutures required for abdominal surgery will significantly differ in design from sutures used for cataract surgery.

Sutures are classified into two categories absorbable sutures and non-absorbable sutures. The absorbable sutures get dissolved inside the tissue after a certain period. However, the non-absorbable sutures are required to be removed by the surgeon post recovery of the incision after surgery.

Hemostats

Hemostats is a popular surgical instrument being used widely in hospitals and trauma centers due to increased demand for wound closure procedures. Procedures involving hemostats tools help in immediate wound closure, tight sealing, reduced scarring, and reduced risk of infection as it reduces bleeding and induces blood clotting at the time of surgery.

Technological advancements have significantly increased the usage of hemostats over the years. For instance, manufacturers such as B. Braun introduced hemostat product for severe hemorrhage having activated high-density (ADH) collagen that causes phagocytosis and enzymatic reaction hence, can be absorbed by the body within three weeks.

Surgical staples

Surgical staples are modern techniques for wound closureor surgical incisions. They are used as an alternative to sutures when skin incision becomes difficult, hard to stitch, and there is limited time to save a life or surgery is required to be faster due to certain medical complications.

"Surgical staples help in immediate closure of the wound with minimum wound inflammation. These staples can be used in various parts of the body such as legs, back, abdomen, scalp, and feet. In addition, they can be used to connect wounded ends of larger blood vessels or bowel segments", says Neha Noopur, a lead analyst at Technavio for orthopedics and medical devices research.

Wound sealants

Wound sealants are used in surgeries related to lungs, gastrointestinal, and spinal operations as individual may develop numerous complications such as leakage of air, cerebrospinal fluid, or blood. These devices help to seal and prevent such leakages post incision, which further reduces mortality rate, shortens the hospital stay, decreases healthcare cost, and lessens the post-operative pain.

Wound sealant is a recent advancement in wound closure technique that has the potential to replace suture and staples as it is capable of minimizing blood loss and pain, does not require removal, and can be implemented faster. However, wound sealants lack adequate adhesion strength to combine wet tissues, and some have toxic agents in their combination.

Wound strips

Wound strips are emergency wound closure solution applied in the place where there is a cut, lacerations, or minor surgical incision. They are usually made up of macroporous non-woven polyamide along with pressure sensitive adhesive. These strips can be easily applied on sterile and hypoallergenic wounds. It has greater resistance toward infection and causes less scar when compared with sutures and staples.

"The user-friendliness characteristic of this product helps in easy application of these strips on the wounds that can be performed by the caregivers as well as individuals and does not necessarily require medical professionals like nurses and doctors to apply it over the wound. Hence, such features increase the demand for wound strips in homecare settings," says Neha

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's market research analysts in this report are:

3M

Abbott

B. Braun

Ethicon

Medtronic

