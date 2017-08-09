

MOUNTAIN VIEW (dpa-AFX) - Google reportedly plans to introduce an ad blocker to its browser Chrome for both desktop and mobile next year, which will block auto-playing videos with sound, pop-up ads, and other ads.



According to Consumerist, Google has given publishers six months of lead time before the tool will be launched. The tech giant has provided advance notice and tips about how to make their ads not obnoxious.



Ad Age reports that roughly 1,000 online publishers are getting notices from Google this week.



Google will only allow ads on Chrome browser that adheres to the Better Ads Standards, which was developed by the company after research. For desktops, Google will not allow pop-ups, autoplay videos, and ads with countdown timers. For mobile browser, pop-ups, prestitial ads, and ads with greater than 30% density are not allowed. Flashing automated ads, countdown ads, autoplay video ads with sound, and full-screen scroll-over ads are also not allowed.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX