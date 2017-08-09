"Tigo Skill" Is First To Bring Smart Solar To Smart Homes. Available Now in English and German.

Tigo®, pioneer of the smart modular Flex MLPE platform, today announced it now offers its customers the benefits of Amazon® Alexa™ technology via the new Tigo Skill, available on Alexa-enabled products. The Tigo Skill integration allows English- and German-speaking Tigo customers to use their voice to inquire about their PV production or other information collected by Tigo's SMART website.

Using the Tigo Skill, residential and commercial customers with monitored PV systems can request tailored information from Alexa, the cloud-based voice service by Amazon. For example, simply saying "Alexa, ask Tigo how much power my PV system generated today," will report a day's worth of power without the need to log in to Tigo's SMART website. Other voice commands include: Alexa, ask Tigo...

what is my [Daily/Monthly/Yearly] Production Summary?

what is my System Total Production Summary?

what is my [Average/Peak] Energy Production?

what is an optimizer?

tell me about Tigo.

"Within seconds, you can know how well your PV system is producing without logging on to a computer or climbing on the roof," says Maxym Makhota, Tigo's VP of Software Development. "Tigo Skill is the first to bridge the gap between solar, artificial intelligence, and the Smart Home mentality in which information is always available."

Tigo customers now have three options to monitor their PV system: use their voice with Tigo Skill via an Alexa-enabled device; log in to Tigo's SMART mobile app; or log in to Tigo's SMART website. Automated monitoring emails with production notifications and reports are still sent to customers using TS4 with monitoring capabilities. The Tigo Skill is available in North America and Europe on Alexa-enabled devices including Amazon's Echo Dot™, Echo™, Tap™, and via the voice remote on Fire TV™. Users can acquire the Tigo Skill by simply searching for and enabling the Tigo Skill in the Amazon Alexa mobile app available on iOS, Android, and Fire tablets or by enabling the Tigo Skill directly from Amazon's website.

Watch Tigo's Training Team demonstrate Tigo Skill. Learn more at www.tigoenergy.com/products/tigo-skill.

Enter To Win Amazon Echo Dot Giveaway From Tigo

Tigo is giving away a limited number of Amazon Echo Dots to its customers with monitored solar arrays to experience the full benefits of Tigo Skill. This unique opportunity provides PV system owners the additional value of combining Smart Home technology with Smart PV energy. Owners of PV systems utilizing Tigo's products activated between August 9, 2017 through September 30, 2017 are eligible to participate. To register, visit Tigo's Amazon Echo Dot Giveaway. Available now in English and German where Alexa is available. All terms & conditions apply.

About Tigo

Tigo is a Silicon Valley company founded in 2007 by a team of experienced technologists. Combining a unique systems-level approach with expertise in semi-conductors, power electronics, and solar energy, the Tigo team developed the first-generation Smart Module Optimizer technology for the solar industry. Tigo's vision is to leverage integrated and retrofitted Flex MLPE and communications technology to drive the cost of solar electricity down. By partnering with tier 1 module and inverter manufacturers in the industry, Tigo is able to focus on its key innovation with the smartest TS4 modular platform and leverage the broader ecosystem. Tigo has operations in the USA, across Europe, Latin America, Japan, China, Australia and the Middle East. Learn more at www.tigoenergy.com.

