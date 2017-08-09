

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Republican Senator Ron Johnson, R-Wis., has suggested the decision by Senator John McCain, R-Ariz., to vote against the so-called 'skinny' Obamacare repeal may have been impacted by his GOP colleague's brain tumor.



Johnson referenced McCain's brain cancer as well as the late hour of the vote during an interview with AM560 radio program 'Chicago's Morning Answer.'



'I'm not going to speak for John McCain, you know, he has a brain tumor right now, that vote occurred at 1:30 in the morning, some of that might have factored in,' Johnson said.



The seemingly shocked host responded 'really?' and questioned whether Johnson really thought McCain's bran cancer factored into his judgment.



'I really thought John was going to vote yes to send that to conference at 10:30 at night,' Johnson replied. 'By about 1, 1:30, he voted no. So you have talk to John in terms what was on his mind.'



McCain spokeswoman Julie Tarallo responded by noting the Arizona Senator has clearly said he voted against the 'skinny' repeal due to disagreement over the process leading up to the vote.



'It is bizarre and deeply unfortunate that Senator Johnson would question the judgment of a colleague and friend,' Tarallo said.



McCain joined with Republican Senators Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, in voting against the 'skinny' repeal bill, preventing the GOP from reaching the necessary majority.



