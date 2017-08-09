Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentlearning management system (LMS) market in the USreport until 2021. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The LMS market in the US is growing steadily owing to the rise in new forms of learning models and digitization of content. As many institutions have deployed the BYOD policy and replaced print textbooks with e-books, there is a rise in new learning models such as m-learning and social learning. Furthermore, many organizations are demanding for the addition of learning analytics in the LMS in order to provide personalized training experience to learners. This has prompted vendors to offer products with enhanced features that complement changes in the learning process.

Competitive vendor landscape

The LMS market in the US is highly fragmented with the presence of many local and international players in the market. The companies operating in the market are competing based on product extensions, feature additions, and pricing in order to distinguish the product from other competitors. They aggressively focus on improving product features as customers demand inclusion of unique and advanced features to facilitate learning and teaching. The market offers numerous revenue generation opportunities. Considering the long-time benefits that are offered by the market, there are many established and new players entering the market.

Jhansi Mary, an industry expert at Technavio for research on education technology, says, "The institutes rely on other services offered by vendors such as teacher training, consulting, technical support, and project management. Vendors offering traditional LMS solutions are innovating and adding features to maintain their position in the market. These LMS solutions focus on latest trends of gamified and social learning that is increasingly becoming an integral part of online learning methods. Due to the increased number of vendors and a wide variety of LMS solutions available in the market, the vendors are trying to increase their customer base by offering lucrative offers and pricing."

Top five LMS market vendors in the US

Adobe Systems

Adobe Systems generally focuses on the creation of multimedia and creativity software products. The company is well known for Photoshop, an image-editing software, Acrobat reader, a portable document format, Adobe Creative Suite, and Adobe Creative Cloud. The company is one of the leading players in the LMS market and has a sophisticated LMS system called Adobe Captivate Prime.

Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand is a leading provider of comprehensive cloud-based talent management solutions for large domestic enterprises, mid-market companies, public sector organizations, higher education institutions, and non-profit entities worldwide. The company is a leading provider of cloud-based talent management software solutions for global enterprises and SMBs. Some of its key customers are BMW, Jaguar, Hyatt Hotels, and Tata Motors.

Docebo

Docebo is a provider of cloud-based e-learning solutions from mid-size to large organizations. It offers SaaS enterprise LMS in the areas of product enhancements, integrations, unlimited storage/unlimited courses/unlimited bandwidth, help desk, and success management. Docebo has taken several strategic initiatives to strengthen its position in the market. It offers a cloud-based ecosystem of features and modules through latest technologies that can be customized as per the customer requirements.

Instructure

Instructure is engaged in developing Canvas, a cloud-based learning management platform for academic institutes. It offers its platform through a SaaS business model. The company caters to various sectors, including higher education, K-12, and the enterprise sector. The company launched Canvas, an LMS, in 2011 and was successful in launching the Canvas Network in 2012. LMS are used by more than 2,000 universities, school districts, and institutions.

Schoology

Schoology is engaged in developing a cloud-based learning management platform for K-12, higher education, and corporates. It offers a dynamic learning management, next-generation API integration, and an easy-to-use collaborative interface innovative solution. The company believes in transforming the organization into a digital learning community.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

