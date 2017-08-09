China Dental Industry 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China Dental Industry Report, 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

As living standards continue to improve and the awareness of oral health grows, consumers' demand for dental services has kept increasing and the dental industry in China has witnessed robust development in recent years, primarily reflected in the following four aspects:

1. Scale of dental equipment industry expanded steadily

There were 54 dental equipment enterprises with total annual revenue of RMB4.61 billion in China by the end of 2016. The figures are expected to reach 75 and RMB6.55 billion in 2021.

2. Number of stomatological hospitals and dentists rose rapidly

The number of stomatological hospitals and dentists in China has grown steadily at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2010-2016, compared with a CAGR of 17.7% for private hospitals and a CAGR of 10.4% for medical personnel in stomatological hospitals. In 2016, there were about 542 stomatological hospitals (including 373 private ones) and 48,053 medical staff (including 16,348 medical practitioners).

3. Chain operation has become a main model for oral medical institutions

Major typical private dental institutions include BYBO Dental, TC Medical, ARRAIL Group, Keen Dental, Dazhong Dental, Huamei Dental, U-dental, Jiamei Dental, Yafei Dental, and C.K.J Stomatological Hospital, all adopting the model of chain operation and achieving good results. A high and full chain operation will be the main pattern adopted by dental institutions so as to grow bigger and stronger.

4. Huge potential attracts inrush of capital

Featuring high growth and high gross margin, the oral medical industry has attracted a large amount of money. 12 dental enterprises obtained financing in 2016 alone. Inflow of capital helps fuel rapid development of the industry.

China Dental Industry Report, 2017-2021 focuses on the following:

Chinese dental market (status quo import & export, market segments, etc.);

China's dental equipment industry (number of enterprises, market size, total output value, competitive landscape, and summary & forecast);

dental equipment industry (number of enterprises, market size, total output value, competitive landscape, and summary & forecast); Dental medical services industry in China (number of hospitals, market size, profit margin, dentist, competitive landscape, development trends, and summary & forecast);

(number of hospitals, market size, profit margin, dentist, competitive landscape, development trends, and summary & forecast); 12 dental equipment/materials suppliers and 10 private dental medical service companies in China (profile, operation, gross margin, dental equipment/materials business, dental business, etc.)

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Dental Industry



2 Market Situation of Dental Industry in China



3 Development of China Dental Equipment Industry



4 China Dental Service Industry



5 Major Dental Equipment and Materials Companies in China



6 Major Private Stomatological Hospitals in China



Companies Mentioned



ARRAIL Group

BYBO Dental Group

Dazhong Dental

FUSSEN Technology Co., Ltd.

Fujian Meisheng Medical Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

HUAMEI Dental

Hefei Meiya Optoelectronic Technology Inc.

JIAMEI Dental

Keen Dental

Modern Dental Group Limited

Ningbo Runyes Medical Instrument Co., Ltd.

Northwest Medical Instrument (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shandong Huge Dental Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Sinocera Functional Material Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical (Group) Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen C.K.J Stomatological Hospital

Shenzhen Jiahong Dental Co., Ltd.

TC Medical

U-Dental Clinic

Weigao Group

YAFEI Dental

Zhongke Tianyue Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

