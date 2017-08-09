

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Kraft Heinz Co. ( KHC) has roped in Oprah Winfrey to launch a new brand under her own name, as the packaged food products giant aims to increase sales of its products amidst strong competition.



Kraft Heinz has signed a deal with Oprah Winfrey and the media celebrity will be the face of a new line of refrigerated soups and side dishes prepared without artificial flavors and dyes. The products will come with the name 'O, That's Good' and will become available in store this week.



Inaugural offerings include mashed potatoes with cauliflower mixed in, creamy parmesan pasta with white bean puree replacing some of the cheese and broccoli cheddar soup infused with butternut squash, according to USA Today.



Winfrey was involved in the recipe development, including a trip to the Kraft Heinz test kitchen in Chicago.



'I love healthy foods and eating from my garden,' Winfrey said in the statement. 'When Kraft Heinz approached me for a food line, what got my attention is making nutritious comfort foods more accessible to everyone.'



