BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Disney (DIS) have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but continue to see notable weakness in late-day trading on Wednesday. Disney is currently down by 4.5 percent after hitting an eight-month intraday low.



The drop by Disney comes after the entertainment giant reported fiscal third quarter earnings that came in above estimates but on weaker than expected revenues.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX