

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - A Delta Air Lines flight headed for Oklahoma from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta was forced to abort its takeoff after two tires went flat on Wednesday morning.



The takeoff was aborted about 9:22 a.m., airlines spokeswoman Lisa Hellerstedt said in a statement. No injuries were reported. The flight carried 46 passengers and four crew members.



The flight was operating as a Delta Connection at the time of the incident, according to the airlines.



The passengers were deplaned through the main cabin door and transported back to the terminal on buses.



The Federal Aviation Administration said the agency will commence an investigation on the incident.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX