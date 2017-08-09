Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2017-2021 - WebRTC Popularizing Bring your Own Device (BYOD) Trend

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Web Real Time Communication (webRTC) Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global web real time communication (webRTC) market to grow at a CAGR of 34.37% during the period 2017-2021

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global web real time communication (webRTC) market for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from numerous services offered through browsers, mobile devices, and unified communications (UC) platforms. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is Growing demand for WebRTC-enabled devices. The global WebRTC market is growing rapidly owing to the high demand for real-time communications and the rising number of WebRTC-enabled devices. The high demand for video and voice calling features over the Internet without the downloading of plugins drives market growth.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is WebRTC popularizing bring your own device (BYOD) trend. BYOD is the new trend in workplaces, which encourages employees to bring their own devices. More than one-third of the employers in the world provide devices, such as smartphones and tablets, to their staff. More than half of the employers around the world encourage employees to bring their own devices to work.

WebRTC is offered as a default feature and some of the web browsers, such as Chrome, Opera, and Firefox, support WebRTC in devices like cellular phones, computers, smart TVs, and tablets. In 2014, more than 1 billion devices supported WebRTC. By the end of 2016, the number increased to 4 billion. By the end of 2016, there were more than 1.5 billion active WebRTC users. This rise in the number of WebRTC supporting devices is a clear indication of the growing WebRTC market.



Key Vendors

AT&T

Avaya

Dialogic

GENBAND

TokBox

Other Prominent Vendors

Alcatel-Lucent

Apple

Apidaze

Blackboard

CafeX Communications

Cisco

Digium

Ericsson

Google

IBM

Microsoft

Mitel Networks

Polycom

Opera

Oracle

TWILIO

Quobis



