Technavio's latest report on the global bicycle carbon wheel marketprovides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2017-2021. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

The bicycle carbon wheel market is in early growth stage due to its high initial costs as compared with the cost of a bicycle. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of almost 27% during the forecast period. The market growth during the forecast period will be fostered by cost reduction and technology optimization for carbon bicycle wheels. The penetration of carbon wheels in the standard segment of bicycles also provides prospects for the market growth as it is a large volume segment.

The top three emerging trends driving the global bicycle carbon wheel market according to Technavio automotive research analysts are:

Ride sense, axle system, and disc braking technology for drive assist

One-piece carbon fiber wheel with four spokes design

Rise of deep-rim aerodynamic carbon wheels

Ride sense, axle system, and disc braking technology for drive assist

"Giant Bicycle's high-performance bicycles are equipped with a ride sensing technology fixed on the pedal wheel chain. It senses the wheel speed and passes the information to the ANT+ compatible computer. This is called Giant's chain stay integrated wireless data transmitter. Aluminum frame, advanced drive box, etc. are the kinds of technologies which are emerging in the performance cycling range. The advent of the disc brake has grown ever since it was first approved in Cyclo-cross racing in 2010," says Siddharth Jaiswal, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on auto accessories.

Another innovation Zipp Cognition Hub has the exclusive axle clutch technology, which is designed to be able to perform in extreme conditions. The outer of the hub shell is designed to bear the high radial spoke tension when a high load is applied. It delivers a laterally stiff ride, rolls smoother, and lasts longer with advanced design and material technology.

One-piece carbon fiber wheel with four spokes design

"XeNTiS is a pioneer in bicycle wheel carbon technology. The company has created a four-spoke one-piece carbon fiber wheel for bicycles. This technology of one-piece design gives advantages of weight reduction, strength of structure, and driving stability," adds Siddharth.

The product has the capability to be designed with aerodynamics direction-sensitive-aero-profile using advanced carbon fiber material. The triathlonwheels are extremely aerodynamic, smooth running, and lightweight for passionate professional cyclists. The braking technology is also advanced for better control by patented brake surface providing one of the best in wet and dry conditions.

Rise of deep-rim aerodynamic carbon wheels

The disc wheel is a technology which gives the best aerodynamic and dynamic performance. The disc only becomes a problem when there are cross winds; it creates a large amount of perpendicular force, which disturbs the stability of the ride. This problem is major as cross-winds would always be a case in 90% of the riding situations.

The disc then progressed to deep rim aerodynamics types, which has about 85-110 mm wide rim side wall. This rim side wall is responsible for directing the laminar air flow after the splitting on the front on the tire. The deep-rim style is stronger due to deeper rim grip. This deep rim also has an advantage in the case of a normal braking system.

