Investor Network Invites You to the B2Gold Corp. Second Quarter 2017 Earnings Webcast Live on Thursday, August 10, 2017

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2017 / B2Gold Corp. (NYSE American: BTG) (TSX: BTO) will host a live webcast to discuss the results of the second quarter 2017, to be held Thursday, August 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

About B2Gold Corp.

Headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, B2Gold Corp. is one of the fastest-growing intermediate gold producers in the world. Founded in 2007, today, the Company has four operating mines, one mine under construction and numerous exploration projects in various countries, including Nicaragua, the Philippines, Namibia, Mali, Burkina Faso and Finland. Construction of the Company's Fekola Mine in southwest Mali is approximately three months ahead of schedule and on budget, and is projected to commence production on October 1, 2017. As a result, the Company is well positioned to maintain its low-cost structure and growth profile.

Based on current assumptions and updates to B2Gold's current year guidance and long-term mine plans, the Company is projecting consolidated gold production in 2017 of between 545,000 and 595,000 ounces (including estimated pre-commercial production from the Fekola Mine of between 45,000 and 55,000 ounces); and in 2018 significantly increasing to between 900,000 and 950,000 ounces, with the inclusion of the anticipated first full-year of commercial production at the Fekola Mine.

SOURCE: Investor Network