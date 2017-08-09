

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - FBI agents conducted a raid of President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Paul Manafort's home in late July as part of the investigation of alleged Russian meddling in last year's election.



News of the raid of Manafort's home in Alexandria, Virginia, was first reported by the Washington Post, which said federal agents appeared at the home in the predawn hours of July 26th, a day after Manafort voluntarily met with Senate Intelligence Committee staff.



The Post said the search warrant was wide-ranging and FBI agents working with special counsel Robert Mueller departed the home with various records.



Manafort spokesman Jason Maloni confirmed that FBI agents executed a search warrant at one of Trump's former campaign manager's residences



'Mr. Manafort has consistently cooperated with law enforcement and other serious inquiries and did so on this occasion as well,' Maloni said.



Several former federal prosecutors and attorneys involved in the Russia probe told Politico the raid indicates that Mueller's office may not believe it is getting full cooperation.



