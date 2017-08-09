China Polyether Monomer Market 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The country's demand for the polyether monomer for polycarboxylate superplasticizer rose by 8.1% from a year ago to 1.081 million tons in 2016, and is expected to maintain an AAGR of 10% during 2017-2021, reaching 1.70 million tons in 2021.

By production process, polyether monomers can be divided into methoxy polyethylene glycol (MPEG), allyloxy polyethylene glycol (APEG), tresylated polyethylene glycol (TPEG), and isobutylene alcohol polyoxyethylene ether (HPEG). TPEG + HPEG hold the highest market share, approximately 96% in 2016 and expected to increase to around 98% in 2021 against the backdrop of stricter requirements on the functionality of polyether monomers.

Closely linked with core raw material- ethylene oxide, the prices of polyether monomers has increased amid volatilities since Mar 2016 and still sustained the momentum of slight rise in 2017 after touching bottom in 2015, as the prices of ethylene oxide picked up in 2016 along with market recovery.

Affected by the distribution of ethylene oxide, Jiangsu is the largest producer and consumer of polyether monomers in China, accounting for 19.2% and 9.8% of the country's total output and demand in 2016, respectively.

As the upstream raw material- ethylene oxide can only be transported within short range, the majority of Chinese polyether monomer producers are located in East China and the market is highly concentrated. The top 10 polyether monomer producers such as Liaoning Oxiranchem, Liaoning Kelong Fine Chemical, Jiahua Chemicals, Zhejiang Huangma Technology, and Shanghai Taijie Chemical seized a combined 69.3% market share by output.

Liaoning Oxiranchem is the largest polyether monomer maker in China with an output of 347,000 tons and a 25.2% market share in 2016. The company has been committed to expanding production capacity of upstream and downstream products so as to sharpen its competitiveness in recent years. It acquired Sichuan Sedar Chemical in Jun 2017, adding capacity of 200,000 t/a ethylene oxide-derived fine chemicals.



