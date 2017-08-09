

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. (FOX) released earnings for fourth quarter that fell compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $660 million, or $0.36 per share. This was lower than $845 million, or $0.45 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.37 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 1.5% to $6.75 billion. This was up from $6.65 billion last year.



Twenty-First Century Fox, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $660 Mln. vs. $845 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -21.9% -EPS (Q4): $0.36 vs. $0.45 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -20.0% -Analysts Estimate: $0.37 -Revenue (Q4): $6.75 Bln vs. $6.65 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 1.5%



