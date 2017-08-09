According to the latest market study released by Technavio, the global bus switch IC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

This research report titled 'Global Bus Switch IC Market 2017-2021' provides an in-depth analysis of the market in terms of revenue and emerging market trends.

Bus switch ICs were created to meet unique customer needs by providing cost-effective performance-enhanced solutions. They provide low on-resistance and high-speed switching without increasing the propagation delay, ground bounce noise, or static power dissipation. Bus switches can function as a multiplexer, a demultiplexer, an analog switch, and a rail-to-rail switching product. These are ideal for applications that require isolation, protection, and voltage translation. Bus switch ICs are also used in bidirectional interfaces between mixed-supply buses. These ICs are available in octal, double density, and wide bus configurations. The digital switches (bus switches) of the company are designed to quickly turn on/off the connection to a high-speed digital line or bus.

Technavio's hardware and semiconductorresearch analysts categorize the global bus switch IC market into the following segments by application. They are:

Consumer electronics

Computer electronics

Data centers

Consumer electronics

Consumer electronics consist of devices that are generally used for personal/home consumption such as DVD/Blu-ray, digital cameras, GPS, infotainment devices, set-top boxes, smartphones, TVs, and tablets. These products have evolved in terms of their uses, features, and potential. Devices like microwave ovens, refrigerators, washing machines, and gaming consoles have now become "smart" they are now connected to the Internet, allowing users off-hand access to them.

According to Jujhar Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst from Technavio, "Today, consumers have shifted their consumption from physical to digital content, and home networks have become nearly omnipresent. The merging of these trends has created an aspiration for consumers to use the network to connect to the Internet and exchange information as well as to distribute digital content across multiple devices that are mostly connected to a wireless network."

Computer electronics

The computer electronics market has been experiencing modest growth in the last 2-3 years. This can be attributed to the declining demand for PCs. Consumers refrain from replacing their older PCs, and some consumers have abandoned the PC market altogether. However, the emergence of mobile devices, such as smartphones and tablets, as a primary tool for computing has become the greatest challenge for the computer market.

The business segment still uses PCs as their primary tool for work, and it is expected to maintain that momentum during the forecast period. The PC industry is also experiencing an increase in the price. Two years ago, the price hike was attributed to the local currency deteriorations against the USD. Currently, the price hike is attributed to the shortage of components.

Data centers

Platforms such as cloud computing, IoT, and big data analytics are fueling the adoption of storage systems. In most cases, different applications need various sets of storage systems such as storage area network (SAN), network-attached storage (NAS), and direct-attached storage (DAS). With the constant increase in the amount of data generated, many enterprises are prompted to adopt storage systems that can process information in real time to improve the services offered to end-users.

"Bus switch ICs are used in various applications in data centers such as blade servers, rack servers, smart grids, storage arrays, and hard disk drives. The increasing number of Internet users is the major reason for the increased adoption of data centers. In 2015, about 3.14 billion users across the world accessed the Internet through mobile phones, tablets, and PCs," adds Jujhar.

The top vendors highlighted by Technavio's research analysts in this report are:

Toshiba

Texas Instruments

NXP Semiconductors

