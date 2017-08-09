

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) released earnings for its third quarter that gained ground compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line totaled $4.48 million, or $0.47 per share. This was higher than $3.31 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 10.3% to $37.43 million. This was up from $33.95 million last year.



RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $4.48 Mln. vs. $3.31 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 35.3% -EPS (Q3): $0.47 vs. $0.34 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 38.2% -Analysts Estimate: $0.41 -Revenue (Q3): $37.43 Mln vs. $33.95 Mln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 10.3%



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX