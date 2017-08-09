World Bioinformatics Markets for Next-Generation Sequencing Report 2017

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This report examines the important contribution made by information technology to the use of next-generation sequencing, and to the markets for systems and consumables. It attempts to define market contributions for software components, and describes in detail the competitors that are involved in this market.



This report looks at the market for bioinformatics systems that can assist in storing, handling, interpreting and assembling data originally from next-generation sequencers. The report does not include sample preparation or target enrichment products, though Kalorama Information publishes other reports in this area.



There is an inseparable connection between next-generation sequencing and information technology. Next generation sequencing platforms rapidly generate very high volumes of complex data. The speed at which they do this has a great number of benefits, but comes at a price: the quickly-produced data must be checked and reformatted to be useful. This creates a great demand for software that can handle these processes.



As Part of its Coverage, the Report Provides the Following:

Products on the Market and In Development

Bioinformatics Market for NGS, 2016 and 2021

Software Segment, 2016 and 2021

Hardware Segment, 2016 and 2021

Services Segment, 2016 and 2021

Indirect Market for Bioinformatics (Including Influence on Overall NGS Market)

Trends

Company Activities Relating to NGS Bioinformatics

Company Profiles

Sequencing Market 2017

Key Topics Covered:





1. Executive Summary

Overview

Scope and Methodology

Size of Market and Forecast

Companies in The Market

2. It As An Essential Part of Sequencing

Applications For Sequencing

Research, Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Diagnostic Applications of Sequencing

Genetic Analysis - Inherited Disorders, Prenatal and Postnatal Diagnostics

Company Activities in NGS Bioinformatics

Steps in The NGS Bioinformatics Process

Data Handling

Data Visualization

Read Alignment

Variant Calling

Assembly

Case Study - Atrial Filbration

Companies in The Market

Table 2-1: Selected Companies Developing/Marketing NGS Information Technology Solutions

3. Market Analysis

Advances in Technology and Research

Increasing Number of Clinical Applications For Next Generation Sequencing

Market Size and Forecast For NGS Bioinformatics

Market Segment -Software and Instruments

Market Segment - Services

Thoretical/Indirect Bioinformatics Market For NGS

4. Company Profiles

Advaita Bioinformatics

Advanced Biological Laboratories (Abl)

Bina Technologies, Inc. (Part of Roche Sequencing)

Biodiscovery, Inc.

Biomatters Ltd.

Cerner

Cypher Genomics Inc.

CLC Bio (A Qiagen Company)

DNAnexus

Edico Genome

Euformatics Oy

Genalice

Genomoncology

Google Genomics (Alphabet)

IBM Healthcare

Intel Corporation

Knome Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

N-of-One

NetLIMS

Perkin Elmer

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (Pgdx)

Sophia Genetics

Roche Diagnostics

Foundation Medicine:

Ariosa Diagnostics

Bina Technologies

Kapa Biosystems

Sapio ScienceC

