World Bioinformatics Markets for Next-Generation Sequencing Report 2017

The "Bioinformatics Markets for Next-Generation Sequencing" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
This report examines the important contribution made by information technology to the use of next-generation sequencing, and to the markets for systems and consumables. It attempts to define market contributions for software components, and describes in detail the competitors that are involved in this market.
This report looks at the market for bioinformatics systems that can assist in storing, handling, interpreting and assembling data originally from next-generation sequencers. The report does not include sample preparation or target enrichment products, though Kalorama Information publishes other reports in this area.
There is an inseparable connection between next-generation sequencing and information technology. Next generation sequencing platforms rapidly generate very high volumes of complex data. The speed at which they do this has a great number of benefits, but comes at a price: the quickly-produced data must be checked and reformatted to be useful. This creates a great demand for software that can handle these processes.
As Part of its Coverage, the Report Provides the Following:
- Products on the Market and In Development
- Bioinformatics Market for NGS, 2016 and 2021
- Software Segment, 2016 and 2021
- Hardware Segment, 2016 and 2021
- Services Segment, 2016 and 2021
- Indirect Market for Bioinformatics (Including Influence on Overall NGS Market)
- Trends
- Company Activities Relating to NGS Bioinformatics
- Company Profiles
- Sequencing Market 2017
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Overview
- Scope and Methodology
- Size of Market and Forecast
- Companies in The Market
2. It As An Essential Part of Sequencing
- Applications For Sequencing
- Research, Drug Discovery and Development
- Clinical Diagnostic Applications of Sequencing
- Genetic Analysis - Inherited Disorders, Prenatal and Postnatal Diagnostics
- Company Activities in NGS Bioinformatics
- Steps in The NGS Bioinformatics Process
- Data Handling
- Data Visualization
- Read Alignment
- Variant Calling
- Assembly
- Case Study - Atrial Filbration
- Companies in The Market
- Table 2-1: Selected Companies Developing/Marketing NGS Information Technology Solutions
3. Market Analysis
- Advances in Technology and Research
- Increasing Number of Clinical Applications For Next Generation Sequencing
- Market Size and Forecast For NGS Bioinformatics
- Market Segment -Software and Instruments
- Market Segment - Services
- Thoretical/Indirect Bioinformatics Market For NGS
4. Company Profiles
- Advaita Bioinformatics
- Advanced Biological Laboratories (Abl)
- Bina Technologies, Inc. (Part of Roche Sequencing)
- Biodiscovery, Inc.
- Biomatters Ltd.
- Cerner
- Cypher Genomics Inc.
- CLC Bio (A Qiagen Company)
- DNAnexus
- Edico Genome
- Euformatics Oy
- Genalice
- Genomoncology
- Google Genomics (Alphabet)
- IBM Healthcare
- Intel Corporation
- Knome Inc.
- Illumina, Inc.
- N-of-One
- NetLIMS
- Perkin Elmer
- Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc. (Pgdx)
- Sophia Genetics
- Roche Diagnostics
- Foundation Medicine:
- Ariosa Diagnostics
- Bina Technologies
- Kapa Biosystems
- Sapio ScienceC
