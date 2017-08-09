

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Live Nation Inc. (LYV) released earnings for its second quarter that gained ground from last year.



The company said its bottom line came in at $81.48 million, or $0.29 per share. This was higher than $37.74 million, or $0.13 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.19 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 29.4% to $2.82 billion. This was up from $2.18 billion last year.



Live Nation Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): $81.48 Mln. vs. $37.74 Mln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 115.9% -EPS (Q2): $0.29 vs. $0.13 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 123.1% -Analysts Estimate: $0.19 -Revenue (Q2): $2.82 Bln vs. $2.18 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 29.4%



