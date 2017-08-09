Global and China Silicon-Based Anode Material Market 2016-2020

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The output of anode materials reached 122,500 tons in China in 2016, an upsurge of 68.3% from a year ago

As it is still at the infancy of industrialization and features low penetration rate, the SiC anode material demand stands at 300 tons or more. If the average addition of Si-based materials is up to 30% or so in 2020, the demand for Si-based anode materials will soar to roughly 40,000 tons and the overall market size will reach about RMB8 billion.



By far, Japanese companies are at the forefront of the SiC anode composites, and some companies have supplied of small-batch products. Among Chinese enterprises, Shenzhen BTR New Energy Materials Co., Ltd has been in the leading position in the R&D and production of SiC anode domestically by dint of its technical superiority in anode materials. The company's SiC anode materials, which passed Samsung's certification in 2013, has current capacity of 300 t/a.



Shanshan Corporation started R&D of SiC anode materials in 2009 and has already realized ton-level sales per month. Obtaining many patents in regions like Japan, South Korea and China, Shanshan will build a 4,000 t/a SiC anode material production line at the end of 2017, according to its planning.

Global and China Silicon-based Anode Material Industry Report, 2017-2020 highlights the following:

Development background and technology roadmap of silicon-based anode materials;

Global lithium battery anode material market (scale, competitive landscape, etc.);

Chinese lithium battery anode material industry (policies, market size, competitive pattern, price trend, etc.);

Progress in industrialization of silicon-based anode materials, domestic and foreign companies' layout, the market demand for silicon-based anode materials in China ;

; World's six silicon-based anode companies (operation, anode material business, R&D and industrialization progress of silicon-based anode materials);

Ten Chinese silicon-based anode companies (operation, anode material business, R&D and industrialization progress of silicon-based anode materials).



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Silicon-based Anode Material for Lithium Battery



2 Global Lithium Battery Anode Material Market



3 Chinese Lithium Battery Anode Material Market



4 Application and Market Prospects of Silicon-based Anode Material



5 Downstream Lithium Battery Market



6 Key Foreign Silicon-based Anode Material Companies



7 Key Chinese Silicon-based Anode Material Companies



