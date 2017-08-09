Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Market Research Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix for the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of market research services and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"The need for information about markets, competitors, vendors, and consumers across various industries such as manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, and CPG are driving the market for market research services," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "Currently, suppliers are investing in the development of new methodologies including mobile surveys and DIY products to attract new consumers and enhance their competitiveness," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Insights

The market is dominated by five suppliers Nielson Holdings, Kantar Group, QuintilesIMS, Ipsos Research, and Gartner.

Buyers need to opt for an optimum mix of in-house capabilities with outsourced functions based on the complexity of their projects. The expertise of the suppliers should complement the strengths and weaknesses of the in-house team to provide actionable data.

Buyers need to scrutinize the reliability of the data provided by the market research firms before taking important decisions based on the provided information.

Global Market Research Service Pricing Trends

SpendEdge analysts identify the rate card pricing and FTE pricing to be the most widely adopted models. The rate card model provides a high level of flexibility to the buyers in terms of service selection, in-depth spend transparency, and clarity. Similarly, the FTE model provides buyers with a simple model which is easy to implement, in addition to being based on resource allocation.

