Manchester United plc ("Manchester United") today announced the offering of 4,250,000 of its Class A Ordinary Shares by Red Football LLC, a Delaware limited liability company (the "Selling Shareholder"). Manchester United will not receive any proceeds from the sale of any Class A Ordinary Shares by the Selling Shareholder. The offering is expected to close on August 15, 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. The Class A Ordinary Shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "MANU."

The sole underwriter for the offering is Morgan Stanley.

This offering is being made pursuant to an effective shelf registration statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form F-3. The securities will be offered only by means of a prospectus and an accompanying prospectus supplement forming a part of the effective registration statement. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents that Manchester United has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Manchester United and the offering.

Copies of the prospectus and accompanying preliminary prospectus supplement related to the offering may be obtained from Morgan Stanley Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014.

You may also obtain these documents for free by visiting the Securities and Exchange Commission's website at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of, these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

In the United Kingdom, this announcement is only directed at, and any investment or investment activity to which this announcement relates is only available to, and will be engaged in only with, investment professionals falling within Article 19(5), or high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2), of the Financial Services and Markets Act (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 or other persons to whom such investment or investment activity may lawfully be made available (together "relevant persons"). Persons who are not relevant persons should not take any action on the basis of this announcement and should not act or rely on it.

