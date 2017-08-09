China EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Industry Report 2017 - Demand was Around 590,000 Sets or Worth RMB9.1 Billion or so in 2016, Primarily Concentrated in Commercial Vehicle Field

DUBLIN, August 9, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "China EV (Electric Vehicle) Motor Controller Industry Report, 2017-2020" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

China's demand for EV motor controllers was around 590,000 sets or worth RMB9.1 billion or so in 2016, primarily concentrated in commercial vehicle field. It is expected that EV motor controller market size will climb to RMB28.1 billion in 2020 with passenger car holding a dominant position.



Motor controller prices vary greatly depending on specifications and performance requirements. The market price of motor controller for electric bus is usually RMB30,000-50,000/set (around RMB45,000 on average), of single-motor controller for electric truck RMB7,000/set or so, of single-motor controller for passenger car RMB7,500/set, and of multi-motor controller for passenger car RMB12,000/set. As dual motor can simplify plug-in hybrid system and boost driving performance (like BMW 2 Series PHEV, Toyota Prius, BYD Tang, and BYD Yuan), the proportion of EVs (especially PHEV) carrying dual-motor system will keep rising.



The Chinese EV motor controller market is dominated by foreign brands which hold fractional share at the stage of market fostering and early development due to higher prices. Domestic companies are mainly divided into two categories: electric vehicle makers which produce EV motor controllers generally for its own vehicles; EV parts companies which produce EV motor controllers for specific or non-specific vehicle makers.

Some vehicle makers may intensify efforts for R&D of motor electronic control and produce products by themselves after mastering the technology; however, a great majority of vehicle makers without such capability still choose third parties to supply products. Hence, the companies with core technologies, experience in mature products, and good cost control will be the main beneficiary.



Prices will trend down throughout the industry as the competition in the EV motor controller market is possible to prick up along with a quicker R&D progress & launching of mature products of Chinese EV motor controller producers and deep engagement of foreign-funded enterprises. In addition, as subsidies decline, the cost transfer of vehicle makers will also have a big impact on prices.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Motor Controller



2 Industrial Chain



3 EV Motor Controller Market



4 Chinese EV Motor Controller Manufacturers



5 IGBT Suppliers



6 Inverter Manufacturers



Companies Mentioned



BYD

Beijing Siemens Automotive E-Drive System Co., Ltd.

Chroma ATE Inc.

Continental

DEC Dongfeng Electric Machinery Co., Ltd.

Delphi

Delta Electronics

Denso

Fuji Electric

Fujian Fugong Power Technology Co., Ltd.

Hitachi Automotive Systems

Hunan CRRC Times Electric Vehicle Co., Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis

IR

Infineon

JEE Automation Equipment Co., Ltd.

Jing-Jin Electric Technologies ( Beijing ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Meidensha

Mitsubishi Electric

Nidec ( Beijing ) Drive Technologies Co., Ltd.

) Drive Technologies Co., Ltd. Prestolite E-Propulsion Systems ( Beijing ) Limited

) Limited ROHM

Robert Bosch

Semikron

Shandong Deyang Electronics Technology Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Dajun Technologies, Inc.

Shanghai E-drive Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Inovance Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen V&T Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tianjin Santroll Electric Automobile Technology Co., Ltd.

Time High-Tech Co., Ltd.

Toshiba

United Automotive Electronic Systems Co., Ltd. (UAES)

Zhongshan Broad-Ocean Motor Co., Ltd.

Zhuhai Enpower Electric Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jzblzr/china_ev

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716