

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online sports retail company Fanatics Inc. has raised $1 billion in funding from SoftBank Group Corp.



The deal is expected to increase Fanatics's value to about $4.5 billion from $3 billion, according to a WSJ report. It will bring the company's total funding to about $1.7 billion.



Other investors in this round of financing include the NFL and Major League Baseball. The investment in the e-commerce company is scheduled to close this month.



The reports says that SoftBank had made an initial investment of an undisclosed sum in April, however, the major part of the $1 billion investment comes from SoftBank's $100 billion Vision Fund.



The Fanatics deal reflects SoftBank and its Vision Fund's belief that the company has built an e-commerce business that can withstand the pressures of Amazon, the report says.



Fanatics has signed long-term licensing agreements through at least 2030 with major U.S. sports leagues, that gives the retailer exclusive rights to sell and make licensed merchandise. The retailer also has inked deal with international soccer clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid.



