sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,302 Euro		-0,016
-0,69 %
WKN: 850403 ISIN: GB0031348658 Ticker-Symbol: BCY 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,303
2,338
09.08.
2,29
2,35
09.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BARCLAYS PLC
BARCLAYS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BARCLAYS PLC2,302-0,69 %