Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal emergency lighting battery marketreport until 2021. This research report also lists nine other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Mandatory regulations set by the governments in developed countries such as the US and the UK are driving the growth of the global emergency lighting market. The low level of awareness about the benefits of emergency lights in developing countries has a negative impact on emergency lights market. More than half of the population in developing countries prefer cost-efficient power failure solutions like uninterrupted power supply (UPS) for light source for solution, which deters the adoption of emergency lights.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global emergency lighting battery market is characterized by the presence of many global, regional, and local vendors. Rapid advances in technology, intense competition, environmental regulations, and frequent changes in government policies are key factors that confront market growth. Declining prices of Li-ion batteries and rapidly changing preferences of end-users toward other advanced batteries will likely present a significant challenge for lead-acid battery vendors. Emergency fluorescent lights consist of a lamp, lamp holder, and ballast, along with housing and lens or diffuser.

Thanikachalam Chandrasekaran, an industry expert at Technavio for research on energy storage, says, "The market is highly competitive. New and existing vendors are making efforts to improve their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to sustain operations as the emergency lighting battery market is in its nascent stage. As standards related to carbon emissions are becoming stricter with each passing day, investors are wary about investing in the market. New and existing vendors must manage their sales, distribution, and working capital effectively to sustain operations as market dynamics for emergency lighting batteries is volatile."

Top five emergency lighting battery market vendors

East Penn Manufacturing

East Penn Manufacturing offers lead-acid batteries, wire and cable products, and battery accessories. The company designs and manufactures energy-storage devices. The company sells its products through its private labels, including distribution through major auto parts retailers across North America.

Exide Technologies

Exide Technologies serves the complex stored energy needs of customers worldwide. It provides services and systems that enhance vehicle performance and fleet utilization. It aims to reduce the risk of temporary power supply interruptions. Exide Technologies offers a full range of SLI and deep-cycle batteries for a wide variety of applications. These products are made to fit automotive, trucks, SUVs, marine fleets, heavy-duty commercial vehicles, recreational vehicles (RVs), and many other niche applications.

EnerSys

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries and related products such as chargers, outdoor cabinet enclosures, power equipment, and battery accessories. It offers related aftermarket and customer support services for industrial batteries. EnerSys markets and sells its products to more than 10,000 customers in over 100 countries via a network of distributors, independent representatives, and its internal sales force.

Saft

Saft manufactures and markets non-rechargeable and rechargeable batteries. It sells its products in Europe, North America, Asia/Oceania, MEA, and South America. Saft is one of the major players in the primary battery market. The company offers primary lithium battery and below is the description of the product line for primary battery market.

Yuasa Battery

Yuasa Battery designs, manufactures, and markets a wide range of batteries, power supply systems, lighting equipment, and other electrical equipment worldwide. Yuasa Battery offers chargers, power tools, sensors and gas generators, battery analyzers, and membrane systems. The company's R&D division focuses on improving the operational efficiency of existing products and solutions.

