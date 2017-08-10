

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan is on Thursday scheduled to release June figures for core machine orders, highlighting a modest day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



Core machine orders are expected to rise 3.6 percent on month and fall 1.1 percent on year after slipping 3.6 percent on month and adding 0.6 percent on year in May.



Japan also will see June results for the tertiary industry index and July figures for producer prices.



The tertiary industry index is expected to gain 0.2 percent on month after easing 0.1 percent in May. Producer prices are tipped to add 0.2 percent on month and 2.3 percent on year following the flat monthly reading and the 2.1 percent yearly increase in June.



New Zealand will release July numbers for credit card spending; in June, overall card spending was up 0.1 percent on month and retail card spending was flat.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX