Technavio analysts forecast the global hybrid field-programmable gate array (FPGA) marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global hybrid FPGA marketfor 2017-2021. The market is segmented based onapplication (telecommunication, data communication, industrial, automotive, and consumer electronics), product (FPGA-CPU, FPGA-memory, FPGA-MCU, and FPGA-converter), and geography (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The global hybrid FPGA market is in the development stage. There are a number of applications that require an additional element such as a central processing unit (CPU) and microcontroller unit (MCU) to increase the processing activities. These elements can overcome the challenges regarding FPGAs, such as high-power consumption and slower processing speeds as compared to the application-specific integrated circuit (ASICs). The size of the global hybrid FPGA market has been calculated based on the sales of hybrid FPGAs to original equipment manufacturer (OEMs).

Technavio hardware and semiconductor research analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global hybrid FPGA market:

Increasing demand for substitutes for ASICs

Rapid technological changes

Growth of hybrid FPGA cloud services

Application-specific IC is a microchip designed for special applications, which include a certain kind of transmission protocol like TCP/IP. ASICs are manufactured with custom designs as per the device configuration or with the end-user specification. ASIC is a major component of smartphones, tablets, laptops, and smart devices.

Raghu Raj Singh, a lead embedded systems research analyst at Technavio, says, "An ASIC needs to be manufactured based on the device it will be incorporated into. For instance, a smartwatch would require either a rectangular or square ASIC. Thus, there is an increase in the complexity that increases the manufacturing costs. Unlike FPGAs, these ASICs are non-customizable, which decreases their flexibility. Therefore, with the increasing complexity, there is a growing need for compact and lightweight ASICs."

Rapid technological changes

The growth of IoT, M2M connections, and the rise of big data and data analytics are some of the major technologies that are offering numerous opportunities to different industries. These rapid technological changes demand accurate designs to be developed so that there is a reduction in the time to market. This will result in early commercialization of products and increased profits. Technological advances compel vendors to develop innovative products to support these changes.

"The intense competition among the vendors in the market drives the global hybrid FPGA market. As a result of this competition, vendors commercialize new and upgraded products continuously. They focus on reducing the price or maintain it at equal levels with their competitors. If any vendor quotes a high price, OEMs can shift to other vendors that provide hybrid FPGAs at a much lower price," adds Raghu.

Growth of hybrid FPGA cloud services

In cloud computing, many firms offer computer resources to users without the need of having a hardware. Therefore, firms can reduce their workloads by transferring it to cloud. Also, people can save their files, documents, pictures, and videos through a cloud platform. These cloud computing services have a nominal subscription fee.

Many companies are shifting toward a hybrid cloud computing model in which there is a combination of on-premises and off-premises cloud services. Firms are opting to rent out their hardware requirements through an off-premise cloud service. This allows them to save on cost as they do not need to purchase any hardware on their own. These firms need to spend only on the subscription fee, which allows them to rent hardware and use it through a cloud system. Such firms also have hardware installed to meet some of the computational requirements.

Top vendors:

Intel

Lattice Semiconductor

XILINX

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

