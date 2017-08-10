

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Ann Rice has filed a lawsuit against Purdue Pharma, the makers of OxyContin, alleging that the drug maker has continued its deceptive marketing of opioid products in the state.



Evidence from the two-year long investigation that began in September 2015 led the Attorney General's Office to conclude that Purdue has committed numerous violations of the state's Consumer Protection Act, Medicaid Fraud Act and other state laws and that the company should be subject to a civil enforcement action.



The complaint claims that Purdue significantly downplayed the serious risk of addiction posed by OxyContin and other products.



'Over the past two years, our office has conducted an extensive investigation into Purdue's marketing of OxyContin and its other products in New Hampshire,' said Deputy Attorney General Rice. 'New Hampshire continues to experience a severe opioid epidemic. Last year alone nearly 500 overdose deaths occurred-almost ten times more than in 2000. In 2016, the Deputy Administrator of the DEA called New Hampshire 'ground zero' of the opioid epidemic.'



