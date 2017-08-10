

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The house price balance in the United Kingdom came in with a score of +1 in July, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors said on Thursday.



That was well shy of forecasts for a score of +9, and down sharply from +7 in June.



'Sales activity in the housing market has been slipping in the recent months and the most worrying aspect of the latest survey is the suggestion that this could continue for some time to come,' said Simon Rubinsohn, RICS chief economist.



