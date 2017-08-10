sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 10.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 559 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

260,23 Euro		-2,195
-0,84 %
WKN: 501822 ISIN: US64110W1027 Ticker-Symbol: NEH 
Aktie:
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ-100
1-Jahres-Chart
NETEASE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETEASE INC ADR 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
266,92
269,60
09.08.
266,04
269,63
09.08.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NETEASE INC ADR
NETEASE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NETEASE INC ADR260,23-0,84 %