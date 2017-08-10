

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased compared to the same period last year.



The company said its bottom line advanced to RMB3.47 billion, or RMB1.05 per share. This was up from RMB3.22 billion, or RMB0.98 per share, in last year's second quarter.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 49.5% to RMB13.38 billion. This was up from RMB8.95 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q2): RMB3.47 Bln. vs. RMB3.22 Bln. last year. -Earnings Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.8% -EPS (Q2): RMB1.05 vs. RMB0.98 last year. -EPS Growth (Y-o-Y): 7.1% -Revenue (Q2): RMB13.38 Bln vs. RMB8.95 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 49.5%



