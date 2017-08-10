

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Producer prices in Japan were up 0.3 percent on month in July, the Bank of Japan said on Thursday.



That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in June (originally flat).



On a yearly basis, producer prices advanced 2.6 percent - again topping forecasts for 2.3 percent following the upwardly revised 2.2 percent increase in the previous month (originally 2.1 percent).



Export prices were up 0.1 percent on month and 2.5 percent on year, the bank said, while import prices fell 1.0 percent on month and surged 5.9 percent on year.



