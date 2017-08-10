

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Core machine orders in Japan were down a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in June, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 790.0 billion yen.



That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.6 percent following the 3.6 percent decline in May.



On a yearly basis, core machine orders tumbled 5.2 percent - again missing expectations for a fall of 1.1 percent following the 0.6 percent increase in the previous month.



The total value of machine orders, which includes volatile ones for ships and electric power companies, added 2.1 percent on month and 4.3 percent on year to 2,270.6 billion yen.



