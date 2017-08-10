FE CREDIT Proudly Affirms its Position as the Market Leader With 2 Consecutive Years Awarded 'Best Consumer Finance Brand In Southeast Asia 2017' by Global Brands Magazine (GBM)

LONDON, August 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

This award is one of the prestigous nomination for leading brands of all industries across the globe. The Global Brands Magazine (GBM), trusted international online and print magazine in the United Kingdom awarded VPBank Finance Company's FE CREDIT brand the title "Best Consumer Finance Brand in Southeast Asia 2017." This is the second consecutive year GBM nominated and granted award to FE CREDIT, and the first time the scope of this award is expanded to Southeast Asia region, compares to 1st award in 2016 in Vietnam only.

With its key products and services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durables loans and credit cards, by the end of 2016, FE CREDIT is leading the consumer finance market with a market share of 48.42%, three times higher than the 2nd player in the Vietnam consumer finance market. Source: Stoxplus.

On this occasion, Mr Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT shared: "It is a great honor of FE CREDIT to receive this distinguished award. It acknowledges our pioneer achievements to improve service quality, to diversify our products range and networks and constantly apply advanced technologies in order to best serve our customers, partners and investors. In 2017, again, FE CREDIT proudly affirms our position as the market leader in the Vietnam consumer finance market, benchmarking with the world's best practices. We are committed to nurture people future across Vietnam who is often neglected by banks with better financial products and services."

The award winners were selected and chosen from a competitive group of entrants, all of whom demonstrated unique and exceptional service delivery towards evolving financial sectors, not only in the same country but also within their regional areas. FE CREDIT was awarded this honor for its exceptional commitment to Innovation, Quality, Branding Activities, Technology Application, Risk Management, Customer Service and Performance, contributing to the robust financial environment in Southeast Asia. The Award announcement is now on GBM's official website: http://www.globalbrandsmagazine.com/award-winners-2017/

About FE CREDIT

Being one of the few pioneers in the Consumer Finance industry, after 7 years of operation, FE CREDIT has establishe consumer finance a solid foundation to become the market leader of the c market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer lending services with key products such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durables loans and credit cards with flexible loan period from 6 to 36 months, simple application procedures, rapid disbursement period and dedicated consulting services.

Up to now, FE CREDIT has served nearly 6 million customers, cooperated with more than 5,500 partners in more than 9,000 points of sale across the country. We focus on sustainable development and commit to realize the dreams of millions of Vietnamese people through the provision of completed financial products and services to consumers.

For more information, please contact:

FE CREDIT Marketing Center - VPBank Finance Company Limited (VPB FC)

Address: Level 2, REE Tower Building, No. 9 Doan Van Bo, Ward 12, District 4, Ho Chi Minh City

Phone: +84-8-3911-5212

Email: pr@fecredit.com.vn



Website: www.fecredit.com.vn