Global procurement intelligence advisory firm, SpendEdge, has announced the release of their 'Global Public Relations Services Procurement Market Intelligence Report.' The insights and data in this report provide a strategic analysis of the supply markets, factors influencing purchasing decisions, procurement best practices, pricing models, supplier landscape, and an analysis of the supplier capability matrix of the marketing industry. This report breaks down the data and analysis behind the procurement of public relations and acts as an all-inclusive guide for making smart purchasing decisions.

"Buyers of public relations services span across industries such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, financial services, CPG, manufacturing, and automotive," says lead SpendEdge procurement analyst Angad Singh. "The advancements in social media and digital technologies have been the key contributors to the market growth in the past decade," added Angad.

Key Report Features

Supply Market Insights Negotiation Strategies Procurement Best Practices Category Risk Analysis Cost Saving Opportunities Key Supplier Analysis Pricing Models Supplier Capability Matrix

Report Highlights

The markets in Asia and the Americas are expected to witness maximum growth, as companies in these regions prefer to engage with PR firms for non-traditional services, such as advertising.

Buyers need to accurately assess the capability of suppliers to provide cross-functional services such as speech writing, event management, and corporate communications before engaging with a supplier.

Companies need to align their PR strategies and marketing goals to optimize revenue by complementing the company's sales processes.

Global Public Relations Service Pricing Trends

Project-based pricing and target ROI pricing are the models which currently show the most promise in the PR services market.

SpendEdge analysts identify factors such as customizability, outcome-based pricing, crisis monitoring, and efficacy in the engagement of target audiences to be the key factors influencing the popularity of the two emerging pricing models.

