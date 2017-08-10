

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market on Wednesday halted the two-day winning streak in which it had climbed almost 20 points or 0.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index rests just above the 3,275-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Thursday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation due mainly to geopolitical concerns regarding North Korea, although a bump in crude oil prices offers mild support. The European and U.S. markets were down and the Asian bourses figure to open in similar fashion.



The SCI finished slightly lower on Wednesday as losses from the financial shares and oil and insurance companies were mitigated by support from the property sector.



For the day, the index shed 6.30 points or 0.19 percent to finish at 3,275.57 after trading between 3,263.85 and 3,277.94. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 6.39 points or 0.34 percent to end at 1,885.55.



Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China plummeted 2.46 percent, while Agricultural Bank of China skidded 1.88 percent, Bank of China plunged 2.21 percent, Vanke advanced 0.79 percent, Gemdale added 0.42 percent, PetroChina shed 0.73 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) eased 0.17 percent, China Life dropped 1.31 percent and Ping An Insurance was down 0.74 percent.



The lead from Wall Street is negative as stocks moved lower on Wednesday, although the downside was limited.



The Dow dipped 36.64 points or 0.2 percent to 22,048.70, while the NASDAQ fell 18.13 points or 0.3 percent to 6,352.33 and the S&P eased 0.90 points or 0.1 percent to 2,474.02.



The weakness reflected geopolitical concerns amid a continued increase in tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. The lower close followed remarks by President Donald Trump warning North Korea against further threats.



In economic news, the Labor Department said labor productivity increased more than expected in the second quarter, as did unit labor costs.



Oil service stocks moved lower on Wednesday as the Philadelphia Oil Service Index fell 1.2 percent to its lowest closing level in eight years. The weakness came despite an increase in the price of crude oil, as crude for September delivery climbed $0.39 to $49.56 a barrel.



