SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 08/09/17 -- Experian, the world's leading global information services company, has promoted its Managing Director for India, Mohan Jayaraman, into the newly created role of Regional Managing Director Asia Pacific for Decisions Analytics (DA), Business Information Services (BI) and Data.

In his new role, Mohan will drive greater collaboration across Experian's Product, Consulting and Analytics business. Mohan will also assume responsibility and management of Experian Japan's Decision Analytics and Business Information business. Vaishali Kasture, a senior banking, IT and financial services executive will succeed him as Country Manager of India, bringing with her 24 years of experience in roles such as Lead Partner for Banking and Financial Services with Deloitte Consulting India and Managing Director for Goldman Sachs based in Bangalore.

The appointments come at a time where Asia's business information sector is expected to grow on the back of the rapid development and the emerging middle classes of Southeast and South Asia, and as China continues to orientate towards a consumer and service driven economy.

"Experian is focused on accelerating the execution and realization of our Asia Pacific and global strategy," said Ben Elliott, CEO of Experian Asia Pacific. "These appointments will enable us to leverage our core assets of talent and expertise, in positions that strengthen our capabilities and allow us to meet the challenges and opportunities of the disruptive economy."

"Mohan's appointment is also a clear recognition of the outstanding growth he has led in India and of Experian's commitment to creating significant opportunities for our people," said Ben Elliott. "We are excited to be able to bring more expert and diverse leadership into our global senior management team. This has contributed positively to our business growth and is a strategic advantage for Experian."

Experian is the only company of its kind, bringing together the most advanced analytics, business and consumer information, and technology to unlock the power of data -- powering opportunities, improving lives and make a difference in society.

"Data is fundamental to the world we live in and Experian helps unlock the power of data to create opportunities for consumers, businesses and society" said Mohan Jayaraman. I look forward to growing our presence within Asia Pacific and powering the ambitions of our customers and the communities we work in."

Mohan first joined Experian in 2010 as Chief Operating Officer in India, before assuming the mantle of Managing Director a year later. In the role, he has been instrumental in growing Experian India's multiple business lines to scale. He has also been an active participant in industry and regulatory forums related to the Credit information and the Analytics space. He was previously the Head -- Payment Solutions and Analytics with ICICI Bank Limited, where he managed the debit and credit cards businesses and the enterprise analytics division for the bank.

