

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Facebook Inc. (FB) said it is introducing Watch, a new platform for shows on the world's largest social network. Watch will be available on mobile, on desktop and laptop, and in TV apps. Shows are made up of episodes - live or recorded - and follow a theme or storyline. Watch has a Watchlist so useres never miss out on the latest episodes.



The company said that it will be introducing Watch to a limited group of people in the U.S. and plan to bring the experience to more people soon. Similarly, it will be opening up Shows to a limited group of creators and plan to roll out to all soon.



Watch is personalized to help the users discover new shows, organized around what their friends and communities are watching.



The company noted that Watch is a platform for all creators and publishers to find an audience, build a community of passionate fans, and earn money for their work.



Daniel Danker, Director of Product said, 'We think Watch will be home to a wide range of shows, from reality to comedy to live sports. To help inspire creators and seed the ecosystem, we've also funded some shows that are examples of community-oriented and episodic video series.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX