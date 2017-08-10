

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market pared gains on Thursday and is flat on Thursday following the weak cues from Wall Street and as investors digested data showing a fall in core machinery orders for the month of June.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 5.35 points or 0.03 percent to 19,744.06, off a high of 19,829.88 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.6 percent and Panasonic is lower by 0.4 percent, while Canon is adding 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.6 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Shiseido is gaining 14 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 13 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is higher by more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda is losing almost 11 percent, Dowa Holdings is down 8 percent and Dentsu is lower by 5 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan skidded a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in June, standing at 790.0 billion yen. That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.6 percent following the 3.6 percent decline in May.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month in July. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Thursday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday, reflecting geopolitical concerns amid a continued increase in tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.



The Dow dipped 36.64 points or 0.2 percent to 22,048.70, the Nasdaq fell 18.13 points or 0.3 percent to 6,352.33 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,474.02.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher Wednesday. WTI crude for September delivery climbed $0.39 or 0.8 percent to $49.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



