

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly edging higher on Thursday, recovering from the previous session's losses after investors fled to safe haven assets amid rising tensions between the U.S. and North Korea.



The Australian market is modestly higher, extending gains from the previous session despite the weak cues from Wall Street. Oil and mining stocks are mostly advancing.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 26.20 points or 0.45 percent to 5,791.90, off a high of 5,795.50. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 23.60 points or 0.41 percent to 5,840.00.



Among oil stocks, Woodside Petroleum and Oil Search are up 0.2 percent each, while Santos is adding 0.6 percent after crude oil prices rose overnight.



In the mining space, BHP Billiton is rising 0.4 percent and Fortescue Metals is edging up less than 0.1 percent, while Rio Tinto is losing almost 2 percent.



Gold miner Newcrest Mining is rising more than 2 percent, while Evolution Mining is down 0.4 percent after gold prices rose on safe-haven appeal.



Banks are mixed. Commonwealth Bank is rising 0.4 percent and Westpac is edging higher by less than 0.1 percent, while ANZ Banking is declining 0.1 percent and National Australia Bank is edging down less than 0.1 percent.



AGL Energy reported a turnaround to profit for the year to June 30 and said its underlying profit could cross A$1 billion in the current financial year. The energy retailer's shares are advancing more than 1 percent.



Aristocrat Leisure said it will buy Israel-based social gaming company Plarium Global for A$500 million. The gaming machine maker's shares are gaining almost 5 percent.



Virgin Australia reported a loss for the year to June 30, while revenues rose 0.5 percent. However, the airline's shares are rising almost 3 percent.



AMP's first-half statutory profit declined 15 percent, while its underlying profit rose 4 percent. The financial services provider's shares are losing more than 3 percent.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is slightly lower on Thursday against the U.S. dollar. In early trades, the local unit was trading at US$0.7882, down from US$0.7887 on Wednesday.



The Japanese market pared gains and is flat following the weak cues from Wall Street and as investors digested data showing a fall in core machinery orders for the month of June.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is adding 5.35 points or 0.03 percent to 19,744.06, off a high of 19,829.88 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Sony is losing more than 1 percent, Mitsubishi Electric is down 0.6 percent and Panasonic is lower by 0.4 percent, while Canon is adding 0.2 percent.



Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.6 percent and Honda is up 0.2 percent. In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial are losing more than 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex is adding 0.4 percent and Japan Petroleum Exploration is advancing almost 1 percent.



Among the other major gainers, Shiseido is gaining 14 percent, Mitsui Mining & Smelting is rising almost 13 percent and Taiheiyo Cement is higher by more than 6 percent.



On the flip side, Chiyoda is losing almost 11 percent, Dowa Holdings is down 8 percent and Dentsu is lower by 5 percent.



On the economic front, the Cabinet Office said that core machine orders in Japan skidded a seasonally adjusted 1.9 percent on month in June, standing at 790.0 billion yen. That was well shy of forecasts for an increase of 3.6 percent following the 3.6 percent decline in May.



The Bank of Japan said that producer prices were up 0.3 percent on month in July. That exceeded expectations for an increase of 0.2 percent following the upwardly revised 0.1 percent gain in June.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 110 yen-range on Thursday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia and Malaysia are modestly higher. Taiwan and Hong Kong are lower by more than 1 percent each, while South Korea is down 0.7 percent.



On Wall Street, stocks closed lower on Wednesday, reflecting geopolitical concerns amid a continued increase in tensions between the U.S. and North Korea. Selling pressure was somewhat subdued, however, limiting the downside for the major averages.



The Dow dipped 36.64 points or 0.2 percent to 22,048.70, the Nasdaq fell 18.13 points or 0.3 percent to 6,352.33 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.90 points or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,474.02.



The major European markets also showed notable moves to the downside on Wednesday. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index slumped by 1.1 percent and the French CAC 40 Index plummeted by 1.4 percent.



Crude oil prices edged higher Wednesday. WTI crude for September delivery climbed $0.39 or 0.8 percent to $49.56 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX