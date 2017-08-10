Cairo North Power Station Module I

Joseph Hood, PR Manager Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. Email: mhi-pr@mhi.co.jp Tel: +81-(0)3-6716-2168 Fax: +81-(0)3-6716-5860

YOKOHAMA, Japan, Aug 10, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) signed contract with Cairo Electricity Production Company (CEPC), a subsidiary of the Egyptian Electricity Holding Company (EEHC) for the upgrade of Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station Module l. The natural gas-fired gas turbine combined cycle (GTCC) power station has a rated output of 750 MW and uses two M701F gas turbines as the core component. The upgrade will increase output, improve energy generation efficiency and reduce downtime losses through extension of the inspection intervals, thereby contributing to a more stable energy supply. Delivery and commencement of operations is scheduled for the second half of 2018.Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station is located around 20 km north of Cairo, and has been operated by CEPC since 2005. It currently uses gas turbines provided by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI), as well as steam turbines provided by Hitachi, Ltd. With the integration of the two companies' thermal power generation divisions into MHPS in 2014, MHPS has since taken over after-sales services for the power station. CEPC and EEHC have developed a high level of trust in MHPS as a result of its outstanding after-sales service, leading to its decision to place the order with MHPS's Egyptian subsidiary.MHPS will supply upgraded parts for the M701F gas turbines, spare rotors, upgraded control system and parts for the steam turbine and generators, etc. required to increase the efficiency of the equipment. MHPS will also dispatch technical advisors to support the installation and commissioning phase. The parts for gas turbines' generators will be manufactured by Mitsubishi Electric Corporation (MELCO). Funding for the project will be provided by the Japanese Official Development Assistance (ODA) through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA)."We are delighted to continue in our longstanding role supporting the development and upgrade of Cairo North Combined Cycle Power Station Module l, working in close partnership with EEHC and CEPC, with support from JICA" said Satoshi Uchida, Executive Vice President of MHPS. "Our dedicated local team will deliver the high-tech solutions and technical expertise to support the country's energy needs going forward."The Egyptian economy grew at an average annual rate of 4.4% from 2004-2014, and peak electricity demand grew at an even higher rate of 6.0% during that period, resulting in a tight supply of electricity. In order to ensure a stable supply of power, it is necessary to further increase the capacity of power generation facilities while also increasing the efficiency and reliability of power generation, transmission, and distribution facilities.MHPS is working not only on the development of new thermal power generation systems, but also on upgrades and continuous innovations for existing power generation facilities, to enhance performance and therefore support more stable and efficient power generation globally.

Cairo North Power Station Module l

Ceremony

About Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd.
Mitsubishi Hitachi Power Systems, Ltd. (MHPS) was formed on February 1 2014, integrating the thermal power generation systems businesses of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI) and Hitachi, Ltd. in a quest to further enhance their social response capabilities in all respects. These include the technological strength to create new products of outstanding quality and reliability, the comprehensive strength in engineering to oversee projects in regions across the globe, and finely honed sales and after-sale servicing capabilities. MHPS aims to come out a winner in global competition and achieve a solid position as a world leader in thermal power generation systems and environmental technologies. For more information, please visit www.mhps.com.