Tata Elxsi Wins the Supplier Excellence Award from Jaguar Land Rover

Tata Elxsi, a leading global design and technology services company, has received the prestigious Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence Award for 2017.

This award recognizes companies who consistently demonstrate excellent on-time delivery, continuous quality, technical innovation and consistently meet production and design challenges with a complete understanding of Jaguar Land Rover's standards.

Tata Elxsi has been working with Jaguar Land Rover for over 16 years now, and set up an Offshore Development Center for Jaguar Land Rover in 2008, to provide design, technology and engineering services, right from advanced R&D to software and engineering for production programs and complete vehicle program management.

Tata Elxsi was recognized this year for its contribution to an innovative industry-first feature, which is now available in Jaguar Land Rover vehicles. Tata Elxsi was responsible for the development of this module, including the application, base software, integration and testing. The design delivers a scalable common architecture, which can be used across multiple variants and programs, resulting in not only a differentiated feature for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles, but also significant cost and weight savings along with the benefits of complete ownership of the software.

Speaking about the award, Mr. Anil Sondur, Executive Vice President, Tata Elxsi, said, "Winning the Jaguar Land Rover Supplier Excellence Award is a great moment for us, and, reaffirms the fact that we are strategically aligned to Jaguar Land Rover's vision and roadmap, and understand their commitment to design and technology. We take pride in supporting Jaguar Land Rover to achieve its goals of building cars that combine distinctive design and superlative technology."

About Tata Elxsi

Tata Elxsi is a global design and technology services company, headquartered in Bangalore. It addresses the automotive, broadcast and communications, consumer electronics and healthcare industries. This is supported by a network of design studios, development centres and offices worldwide.

Tata Elxsi works with leading OEMs and system suppliers in the automotive and transportation industries for R&D, design and product engineering services from architecture to launch and beyond. It brings together expertise in mechanical, software and electronics development, domain experience across Infotainment, Active Safety, Telematics, Powertrain, and Hybrid, Body & Chassis systems, along with technologies such as artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud and IoT. Tata Elxsi is accredited with Automotive SPICE Level 5 certification and is a member of leading consortiums such as AUTOSAR and OPEN Alliance.



