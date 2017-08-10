Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2017: Strong Growth Continues at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group Airports

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to advance in July 2017: Germany's largest aviation hub welcomed around 6.4 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.4 percent year-on-year. Thus, monthly traffic achieved a new high exceeding the previous August 2015 record by some 82,000 passengers - with passenger traffic rising for the ninth consecutive month. During the January-to-July 2017 period, FRA posted accumulated passenger growth of 4.5 percent.

Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also continued to increase by 4.2 percent to 188,009 in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) surpassed the previous July record achieved in 2015 by some 15,000 metric tons to 2.8 million metric tons (plus 1.4 percent year-on-year). The number of aircraft movements grew by 2.3 percent to 43,482 takeoffs and landings.

Group airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also delivered a strong performance. Slovenia's capital city airport Ljubljana (LJU) welcomed 198,138 passengers, a significant growth of 21.4 percent. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru posted a 10.2 percent traffic increase to almost 1.9 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) located on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast registered a combined increase of 5.4 percent to 1.3 million passengers.

The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 9.7 percent to some 5.0 million passengers in July 2017. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodos Airport (RHO) with around 1 million passengers (up 4.1 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 759,196 passengers (up 16.0 percent) and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 619,452 passengers (up 4.1 percent).

On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served some 4.2 million people in July, surging by 64.9 percent. In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) advanced by 14.9 percent to 660,332 passengers. Welcoming approximately 1.9 million passengers, Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also recorded strong traffic growth of 23.6 percent. At China's Xi'an Airport (XIY), traffic jumped by 11.3 percent to some 3.7 million passengers.

Fraport Group Airports1

July 2017







Year to Date (YTD) 2017















Fraport Passengers Cargo* Movements Passengers Cargo Movements Fully-consolidated airports share (%) Month Î" % Month Î" % Month Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % YTD Î" % FRA Frankfurt Germany 100.00 6,390,321 4.4 185,194 4.5 43,482 2.3 36,344,990 4.5 1,264,910 5.2 271,040 0.5 LJU Ljubljana Slovenia 100.00 198,138 21.4 947 13.0 3,273 1.8 921,081 21.0 6,602 13.0 19,588 6.9 LIM Lima Peru2 70.01 1,889,341 10.2 23,648 -3.0 16,425 5.5 11,573,982 8.6 146,329 -0.4 105,674 4.3 Fraport Twin Star 60.00 1,338,352 5.4 2,257 > 100.0 8,886 3.9 2,633,077 7.3 9,120 22.8 20,184 2.5 BOJ Burgas Bulgaria 60.00 894,829 3.1 2,244 > 100.0 5,799 3.9 1,614,615 4.0 8,959 22.5 11,871 2.2 VAR Varna Bulgaria 60.00 443,523 10.4 13 -16.3 3,087 3.8 1,018,462 13.0 161 47.3 8,313 2.9 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B 73.40 4,984,212 9.7 n.a. n.a. 39,261 14.4 14,623,630 11.1 n.a. n.a. 121,312 10.2 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A7 73.40 2,632,212 9.8 n.a. n.a. 19,689 13.9 8,409,559 10.7 n.a. n.a. 67,133 10.0 CFU Kerkyra (Corfu) Greece 73.40 619,452 4.1 n.a. n.a. 4,435 8.2 1,517,492 5.6 n.a. n.a. 11,412 2.9 CHQ Chania (Crete) Greece 73.40 539,615 3.5 n.a. n.a. 3,245 2.2 1,708,975 5.4 n.a. n.a. 10,987 3.7 EFL Kefalonia Greece 73.40 141,188 12.5 n.a. n.a. 1,219 22.1 323,369 10.8 n.a. n.a. 3,009 12.4 KVA Kavala Greece 73.40 60,500 10.7 n.a. n.a. 588 18.5 164,405 10.7 n.a. n.a. 1,909 9.5 PVK Aktion/Preveza Greece 73.40 138,554 21.0 n.a. n.a. 1,127 27.2 293,645 19.6 n.a. n.a. 2,774 15.1 SKG Thessaloniki Greece 73.40 759,196 16.0 n.a. n.a. 6,474 20.2 3,552,156 13.1 n.a. n.a. 30,622 12.8 ZTH Zakynthos Greece 73.40 373,707 12.5 n.a. n.a. 2,601 16.2 849,517 19.1 n.a. n.a. 6,420 19.4 Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B7 73.40 2,352,000 9.5 n.a. n.a. 19,572 14.9 6,214,071 11.7 n.a. n.a. 54,179 10.6 JMK Mykonos Greece 73.40 279,244 15.3 n.a. n.a. 4,250 41.8 641,149 24.0 n.a. n.a. 8,487 38.1 JSI Skiathos Greece 73.40 104,604 2.3 n.a. n.a. 986 10.5 220,979 8.0 n.a. n.a. 2,202 10.0 JTR Santorini (Thira) Greece 73.40 347,109 10.5 n.a. n.a. 3,059 17.9 1,033,515 12.5 n.a. n.a. 8,951 20.2 KGS Kos Grecce 73.40 470,255 17.8 n.a. n.a. 3,187 16.8 1,152,059 20.2 n.a. n.a. 8,851 12.8 MJT Mytilene (Lesvos) Greece 73.40 62,967 21.8 n.a. n.a. 668 4.4 245,479 0.4 n.a. n.a. 3,274 -5.1 RHO Rhodes Greece 73.40 1,008,999 4.1 n.a. n.a. 6,583 2.6 2,708,477 6.9 n.a. n.a. 19,252 0.0 SMI Samos Greece 73.40 78,822 13.7 n.a. n.a. 839 8.7 212,413 13.3 n.a. n.a. 3,162 10.6









































At equity consolidated airports2

























AYT Antalya Turkey 51.00 4,187,432 64.9 n.a. n.a. 22,709 37.8 13,675,111 38.5 n.a. n.a. 82,499 24.4 HAJ Hanover Germany 30.00 660,332 14.9 915 -34.8 7,418 3.0 3,221,930 6.8 9,779 -11.8 43,551 -0.4 LED St. Petersburg Russia 25.00 1,917,052 23.6 n.a. n.a. 15,684 17.7 9,060,022 25.0 n.a. n.a. 86,357 17.5 XIY Xi'an China 24.50 3,665,965 11.3 20,852 21.5 28,165 10.4 23,726,364 13.9 143,365 12.5 182,242 10.7











































Frankfurt Airport3





















July 2017 Month Î" % YTD 2017 Î" % Passengers 6,390,880 4.4 36,347,401 4.5 Cargo (freight & mail) 188,009 4.2 1,283,916 4.7 Aircraft movements 43,482 2.3 271,040 0.5 MTOW (in metric tons)4 2,758,485 1.4 17,186,415 -0.6 PAX/PAX-flight5 156.3 1.6 143.6 3.7 Seat load factor (%) 84.6

78.7

Punctuality rate (%) 67.1

76.0





















Frankfurt Airport PAX share Î" %6 PAX share Î" %6 Regional Split Month YTD Continental 62.7 4.5 62.1 4.5 Germany 9.9 -0.3 11.4 3.0 Europe (excl. Germany) 52.7 5.4 50.8 4.8 Western Europe 43.7 5.4 42.3 4.9 Eastern Europe 9.0 5.7 8.5 4.6 Intercontinental 37.3 4.3 37.9 4.5 Africa 4.1 26.1 4.2 15.8 Middle East 5.1 1.9 5.6 3.4 North America 14.6 2.3 13.2 2.9 Central & South America 2.9 1.0 3.7 0.8 Far East 10.6 2.3 11.2 4.4 Australia 0.0 n.a. 0.0 n.a.





















Definitions:

1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and

non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);

2Preliminary figures;

3According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic

(arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic

(arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);

4Inbound traffic only;

5 Scheduled and charter traffic;

6absolute change vs. previous year in %;

7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.);

*Freight and mail

