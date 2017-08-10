sprite-preloader
Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2017: Strong Growth Continues at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group Airports

Number of Passengers and Maximum Takeoff Weights Reach New Levels

PR Newswire

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 10, 2017

FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to advance in July 2017: Germany's largest aviation hub welcomed around 6.4 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.4 percent year-on-year. Thus, monthly traffic achieved a new high exceeding the previous August 2015 record by some 82,000 passengers - with passenger traffic rising for the ninth consecutive month. During the January-to-July 2017 period, FRA posted accumulated passenger growth of 4.5 percent.

Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also continued to increase by 4.2 percent to 188,009 in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) surpassed the previous July record achieved in 2015 by some 15,000 metric tons to 2.8 million metric tons (plus 1.4 percent year-on-year). The number of aircraft movements grew by 2.3 percent to 43,482 takeoffs and landings.

Group airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also delivered a strong performance. Slovenia's capital city airport Ljubljana (LJU) welcomed 198,138 passengers, a significant growth of 21.4 percent. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru posted a 10.2 percent traffic increase to almost 1.9 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) located on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast registered a combined increase of 5.4 percent to 1.3 million passengers.

The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 9.7 percent to some 5.0 million passengers in July 2017. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodos Airport (RHO) with around 1 million passengers (up 4.1 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 759,196 passengers (up 16.0 percent) and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 619,452 passengers (up 4.1 percent).

On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served some 4.2 million people in July, surging by 64.9 percent. In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) advanced by 14.9 percent to 660,332 passengers. Welcoming approximately 1.9 million passengers, Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also recorded strong traffic growth of 23.6 percent. At China's Xi'an Airport (XIY), traffic jumped by 11.3 percent to some 3.7 million passengers.

Fraport Group Airports1


July 2017





Year to Date (YTD) 2017









Fraport

Passengers

Cargo*

Movements

Passengers

Cargo

Movements

Fully-consolidated airports

share (%)

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

Month

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

YTD

Î" %

FRA

Frankfurt

Germany

100.00

6,390,321

4.4

185,194

4.5

43,482

2.3

36,344,990

4.5

1,264,910

5.2

271,040

0.5

LJU

Ljubljana

Slovenia

100.00

198,138

21.4

947

13.0

3,273

1.8

921,081

21.0

6,602

13.0

19,588

6.9

LIM

Lima

Peru2

70.01

1,889,341

10.2

23,648

-3.0

16,425

5.5

11,573,982

8.6

146,329

-0.4

105,674

4.3

Fraport Twin Star

60.00

1,338,352

5.4

2,257

> 100.0

8,886

3.9

2,633,077

7.3

9,120

22.8

20,184

2.5

BOJ

Burgas

Bulgaria

60.00

894,829

3.1

2,244

> 100.0

5,799

3.9

1,614,615

4.0

8,959

22.5

11,871

2.2

VAR

Varna

Bulgaria

60.00

443,523

10.4

13

-16.3

3,087

3.8

1,018,462

13.0

161

47.3

8,313

2.9

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B

73.40

4,984,212

9.7

n.a.

n.a.

39,261

14.4

14,623,630

11.1

n.a.

n.a.

121,312

10.2

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A7

73.40

2,632,212

9.8

n.a.

n.a.

19,689

13.9

8,409,559

10.7

n.a.

n.a.

67,133

10.0

CFU

Kerkyra (Corfu)

Greece

73.40

619,452

4.1

n.a.

n.a.

4,435

8.2

1,517,492

5.6

n.a.

n.a.

11,412

2.9

CHQ

Chania (Crete)

Greece

73.40

539,615

3.5

n.a.

n.a.

3,245

2.2

1,708,975

5.4

n.a.

n.a.

10,987

3.7

EFL

Kefalonia

Greece

73.40

141,188

12.5

n.a.

n.a.

1,219

22.1

323,369

10.8

n.a.

n.a.

3,009

12.4

KVA

Kavala

Greece

73.40

60,500

10.7

n.a.

n.a.

588

18.5

164,405

10.7

n.a.

n.a.

1,909

9.5

PVK

Aktion/Preveza

Greece

73.40

138,554

21.0

n.a.

n.a.

1,127

27.2

293,645

19.6

n.a.

n.a.

2,774

15.1

SKG

Thessaloniki

Greece

73.40

759,196

16.0

n.a.

n.a.

6,474

20.2

3,552,156

13.1

n.a.

n.a.

30,622

12.8

ZTH

Zakynthos

Greece

73.40

373,707

12.5

n.a.

n.a.

2,601

16.2

849,517

19.1

n.a.

n.a.

6,420

19.4

Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B7

73.40

2,352,000

9.5

n.a.

n.a.

19,572

14.9

6,214,071

11.7

n.a.

n.a.

54,179

10.6

JMK

Mykonos

Greece

73.40

279,244

15.3

n.a.

n.a.

4,250

41.8

641,149

24.0

n.a.

n.a.

8,487

38.1

JSI

Skiathos

Greece

73.40

104,604

2.3

n.a.

n.a.

986

10.5

220,979

8.0

n.a.

n.a.

2,202

10.0

JTR

Santorini (Thira)

Greece

73.40

347,109

10.5

n.a.

n.a.

3,059

17.9

1,033,515

12.5

n.a.

n.a.

8,951

20.2

KGS

Kos

Grecce

73.40

470,255

17.8

n.a.

n.a.

3,187

16.8

1,152,059

20.2

n.a.

n.a.

8,851

12.8

MJT

Mytilene (Lesvos)

Greece

73.40

62,967

21.8

n.a.

n.a.

668

4.4

245,479

0.4

n.a.

n.a.

3,274

-5.1

RHO

Rhodes

Greece

73.40

1,008,999

4.1

n.a.

n.a.

6,583

2.6

2,708,477

6.9

n.a.

n.a.

19,252

0.0

SMI

Samos

Greece

73.40

78,822

13.7

n.a.

n.a.

839

8.7

212,413

13.3

n.a.

n.a.

3,162

At equity consolidated airports2














AYT

Antalya

Turkey

51.00

4,187,432

64.9

n.a.

n.a.

22,709

37.8

13,675,111

38.5

n.a.

n.a.

82,499

24.4

HAJ

Hanover

Germany

30.00

660,332

14.9

915

-34.8

7,418

3.0

3,221,930

6.8

9,779

-11.8

43,551

-0.4

LED

St. Petersburg

Russia

25.00

1,917,052

23.6

n.a.

n.a.

15,684

17.7

9,060,022

25.0

n.a.

n.a.

86,357

17.5

XIY

Xi'an

China

24.50

3,665,965

11.3

20,852

21.5

28,165

10.4

23,726,364

13.9

143,365

12.5

182,242

Frankfurt Airport3












July 2017

Month

Î" %

YTD 2017

Î" %

Passengers

6,390,880

4.4

36,347,401

4.5

Cargo (freight & mail)

188,009

4.2

1,283,916

4.7

Aircraft movements

43,482

2.3

271,040

0.5

MTOW (in metric tons)4

2,758,485

1.4

17,186,415

-0.6

PAX/PAX-flight5

156.3

1.6

143.6

3.7

Seat load factor (%)

84.6


78.7


Punctuality rate (%)

67.1


Frankfurt Airport

PAX share

Î" %6

PAX share

Î" %6

Regional Split

Month

YTD

Continental

62.7

4.5

62.1

4.5

Germany

9.9

-0.3

11.4

3.0

Europe (excl. Germany)

52.7

5.4

50.8

4.8

Western Europe

43.7

5.4

42.3

4.9

Eastern Europe

9.0

5.7

8.5

4.6

Intercontinental

37.3

4.3

37.9

4.5

Africa

4.1

26.1

4.2

15.8

Middle East

5.1

1.9

5.6

3.4

North America

14.6

2.3

13.2

2.9

Central & South America

2.9

1.0

3.7

0.8

Far East

10.6

2.3

11.2

4.4

Australia

0.0

n.a.

0.0

Definitions:
1 According to ACI definition: Passengers: commercial traffic only (arr+dep+transit counted once), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep excluding transit, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and
non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);
2Preliminary figures;
3According to Fraport definition: Passengers: commercial and non-commercial traffic
(arr+dep+transit counted once, incl. general aviation), Cargo: commercial and non-commercial traffic
(arr+dep+transit counted once, in metric tons), Movements: commercial and non-commercial traffic (arr+dep);
4Inbound traffic only;
5 Scheduled and charter traffic;
6absolute change vs. previous year in %;
7 HCAA Hellenic Civil Aviation Authority (1. -10.4.) & Fraport Regional Airports of Greece (11. - 30.04.);
*Freight and mail

For further information about Fraport AG please click here.

Fraport AG


Torben Beckmann

Telephone: +49 69 690-70553

Deputy Head of Press Office,

E-mail: t.beckmann@fraport.de

Spokesperson for Business & Finance

Internet: www.fraport.com

60547 Frankfurt, Germany

Facebook: www.facebook.com/FrankfurtAirport


