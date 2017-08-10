Fraport Traffic Figures - July 2017: Strong Growth Continues at Frankfurt Airport and Fraport's Group Airports

Number of Passengers and Maximum Takeoff Weights Reach New Levels
FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 10, 2017
FRANKFURT, Germany, Aug. 10, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to advance in July 2017: Germany's largest aviation hub welcomed around 6.4 million passengers, representing an increase of 4.4 percent year-on-year. Thus, monthly traffic achieved a new high exceeding the previous August 2015 record by some 82,000 passengers - with passenger traffic rising for the ninth consecutive month. During the January-to-July 2017 period, FRA posted accumulated passenger growth of 4.5 percent.
Cargo throughput (airfreight + airmail) also continued to increase by 4.2 percent to 188,009 in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) surpassed the previous July record achieved in 2015 by some 15,000 metric tons to 2.8 million metric tons (plus 1.4 percent year-on-year). The number of aircraft movements grew by 2.3 percent to 43,482 takeoffs and landings.
Group airports in Fraport AG's international portfolio also delivered a strong performance. Slovenia's capital city airport Ljubljana (LJU) welcomed 198,138 passengers, a significant growth of 21.4 percent. Lima Airport (LIM) in Peru posted a 10.2 percent traffic increase to almost 1.9 million passengers. The Fraport Twin Star airports of Varna (VAR) and Burgas (BOJ) located on the Bulgarian Black Sea coast registered a combined increase of 5.4 percent to 1.3 million passengers.
The 14 Greek airports achieved combined traffic growth of 9.7 percent to some 5.0 million passengers in July 2017. The busiest of the Greek airports included Rhodos Airport (RHO) with around 1 million passengers (up 4.1 percent), Thessaloniki Airport (SKG) with 759,196 passengers (up 16.0 percent) and Kerkyra Airport (CFU) on the island of Corfu with 619,452 passengers (up 4.1 percent).
On the Turkish Riviera, Antalya Airport (AYT) served some 4.2 million people in July, surging by 64.9 percent. In northern Germany, traffic at Hanover Airport (HAJ) advanced by 14.9 percent to 660,332 passengers. Welcoming approximately 1.9 million passengers, Pulkovo Airport (LED) in St. Petersburg, Russia, also recorded strong traffic growth of 23.6 percent. At China's Xi'an Airport (XIY), traffic jumped by 11.3 percent to some 3.7 million passengers.
Fraport Group Airports1
July 2017
Year to Date (YTD) 2017
Fraport
Passengers
Cargo*
Movements
Passengers
Cargo
Movements
Fully-consolidated airports
share (%)
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
Month
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
YTD
Î" %
FRA
Frankfurt
Germany
100.00
6,390,321
4.4
185,194
4.5
43,482
2.3
36,344,990
4.5
1,264,910
5.2
271,040
0.5
LJU
Ljubljana
Slovenia
100.00
198,138
21.4
947
13.0
3,273
1.8
921,081
21.0
6,602
13.0
19,588
6.9
LIM
Lima
Peru2
70.01
1,889,341
10.2
23,648
-3.0
16,425
5.5
11,573,982
8.6
146,329
-0.4
105,674
4.3
Fraport Twin Star
60.00
1,338,352
5.4
2,257
> 100.0
8,886
3.9
2,633,077
7.3
9,120
22.8
20,184
2.5
BOJ
Burgas
Bulgaria
60.00
894,829
3.1
2,244
> 100.0
5,799
3.9
1,614,615
4.0
8,959
22.5
11,871
2.2
VAR
Varna
Bulgaria
60.00
443,523
10.4
13
-16.3
3,087
3.8
1,018,462
13.0
161
47.3
8,313
2.9
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A+B
73.40
4,984,212
9.7
n.a.
n.a.
39,261
14.4
14,623,630
11.1
n.a.
n.a.
121,312
10.2
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece A7
73.40
2,632,212
9.8
n.a.
n.a.
19,689
13.9
8,409,559
10.7
n.a.
n.a.
67,133
10.0
CFU
Kerkyra (Corfu)
Greece
73.40
619,452
4.1
n.a.
n.a.
4,435
8.2
1,517,492
5.6
n.a.
n.a.
11,412
2.9
CHQ
Chania (Crete)
Greece
73.40
539,615
3.5
n.a.
n.a.
3,245
2.2
1,708,975
5.4
n.a.
n.a.
10,987
3.7
EFL
Kefalonia
Greece
73.40
141,188
12.5
n.a.
n.a.
1,219
22.1
323,369
10.8
n.a.
n.a.
3,009
12.4
KVA
Kavala
Greece
73.40
60,500
10.7
n.a.
n.a.
588
18.5
164,405
10.7
n.a.
n.a.
1,909
9.5
PVK
Aktion/Preveza
Greece
73.40
138,554
21.0
n.a.
n.a.
1,127
27.2
293,645
19.6
n.a.
n.a.
2,774
15.1
SKG
Thessaloniki
Greece
73.40
759,196
16.0
n.a.
n.a.
6,474
20.2
3,552,156
13.1
n.a.
n.a.
30,622
12.8
ZTH
Zakynthos
Greece
73.40
373,707
12.5
n.a.
n.a.
2,601
16.2
849,517
19.1
n.a.
n.a.
6,420
19.4
Fraport Regional Airports of Greece B7
73.40
2,352,000
9.5
n.a.
n.a.
19,572
14.9
6,214,071
11.7
n.a.
n.a.
54,179
10.6
JMK
Mykonos
Greece
73.40
279,244
15.3
n.a.
n.a.
4,250
41.8
641,149
24.0
n.a.
n.a.
8,487
38.1
JSI
Skiathos
Greece
73.40
104,604
2.3
n.a.
n.a.
986
10.5
220,979
8.0
n.a.
n.a.
2,202
10.0
JTR
Santorini (Thira)
Greece
73.40
347,109
10.5
n.a.
n.a.
3,059
17.9
1,033,515
12.5
n.a.
n.a.
8,951
20.2
KGS
Kos
Grecce
73.40
470,255
17.8
n.a.
n.a.
3,187
16.8
1,152,059
20.2
n.a.
n.a.
8,851
12.8
MJT
Mytilene (Lesvos)
Greece
73.40
62,967
21.8
n.a.
n.a.
668
4.4
245,479
0.4
n.a.
n.a.
3,274
-5.1
RHO
Rhodes
Greece
73.40
1,008,999
4.1
n.a.
n.a.
6,583
2.6
2,708,477
6.9
n.a.
n.a.
19,252
0.0
SMI
Samos
Greece
73.40
78,822
13.7
n.a.
n.a.
839
8.7
212,413
13.3
n.a.
n.a.
3,162
10.6
At equity consolidated airports2
AYT
Antalya
Turkey
51.00
4,187,432
64.9
n.a.
n.a.
22,709
37.8
13,675,111
38.5
n.a.
n.a.
82,499
24.4
HAJ
Hanover
Germany
30.00
660,332
14.9
915
-34.8
7,418
3.0
3,221,930
6.8
9,779
-11.8
43,551
-0.4
LED
St. Petersburg
Russia
25.00
1,917,052
23.6
n.a.
n.a.
15,684
17.7
9,060,022
25.0
n.a.
n.a.
86,357
17.5
XIY
Xi'an
China
24.50
3,665,965
11.3
20,852
21.5
28,165
10.4
23,726,364
13.9
143,365
12.5
182,242
10.7
Frankfurt Airport3
July 2017
Month
Î" %
YTD 2017
Î" %
Passengers
6,390,880
4.4
36,347,401
4.5
Cargo (freight & mail)
188,009
4.2
1,283,916
4.7
Aircraft movements
43,482
2.3
271,040
0.5
MTOW (in metric tons)4
2,758,485
1.4
17,186,415
-0.6
PAX/PAX-flight5
156.3
1.6
143.6
3.7
Seat load factor (%)
84.6
78.7
Punctuality rate (%)
67.1
76.0
Frankfurt Airport
PAX share
Î" %6
PAX share
Î" %6
Regional Split
Month
YTD
Continental
62.7
4.5
62.1
4.5
Germany
9.9
-0.3
11.4
3.0
Europe (excl. Germany)
52.7
5.4
50.8
4.8
Western Europe
43.7
5.4
42.3
4.9
Eastern Europe
9.0
5.7
8.5
4.6
Intercontinental
37.3
4.3
37.9
4.5
Africa
4.1
26.1
4.2
15.8
Middle East
5.1
1.9
5.6
3.4
North America
14.6
2.3
13.2
2.9
Central & South America
2.9
1.0
3.7
0.8
Far East
10.6
2.3
11.2
4.4
Australia
0.0
n.a.
0.0
n.a.
