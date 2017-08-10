The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 10.08.2017

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 10.08.2017



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA XFRA US69371RN778 PACCAR FINANCIAL 2022 MTN BD02 BON USD N

CA XFRA US7591EPAM25 REGIONS FINANCIAL 17/22 BD02 BON USD N

CA 8DB1 XFRA CA7227301081 PINE POINT MINING EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 1H9 XFRA GB00BYP36B44 GETBUSY PLC LS-,0015 EQ00 EQU EUR N