Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

TUI AG / 3rd Quarter Results TUI AG: Quarterly Statement Q3 2016/17 10-Aug-2017 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Q3 2016/17 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q3 Q3 2015 Var. Var. % 9M 9M 2015 Var. Var. % 2016 / 16 % at 2016 / 16 % at / 17 restated constant / 17 restated constant currency currency Turnover 4,775 4,239.7 + + 16.4 11,12 10,389.3 + +11.6 .4 12.6 9.2 7.1 Underlying EBITA1 Northern 81.0 71.9 + + 25.9 - - 49.0 - - 46.0 Region 12.7 57.0 16.3 Central 24.5 3.5 + + 597.1 - - 107.1 - - 11.3 Region 600. 119.2 11.3 0 Western - - 6.4 - - 89.1 - - 82.1 - - 39.1 Region 11.9 85.9 114.2 39.1 Hotels & 77.7 57.2 + + 31.5 200.5 153.2 + + 31.2 Resorts 35.8 30.9 Cruises 67.1 45.0 + + 54.2 142.1 94.3 + + 56.4 49.1 50.7 Other - 6.3 - 5.4 - - 22.2 - - 22.1 + + 31.6 Tourism 16.7 19.6 11.3 Tourism 232.1 165.8 + + 45.2 32.6 - 12.8 n. n. a. 40.0 a. All other - - 4.9 - - 142.9 - - 32.7 + + 6.1 segments 10.5 114. 25.3 22.6 3 TUI Group 221.6 160.9 + + 42.3 7.3 - 45.5 n. + 94.7 37.7 a. Discontinued 14.2 35.5 - - 57.7 - 1.1 13.7 n. - 91.4 operations 60.0 a. Total 235.8 196.4 + + 24.2 6.2 - 31.8 n. + 96.2 20.1 a. EBITA2,4 200.2 136.9 + - - 104.0 + 46.2 51.7 50.3 Underlying 317.3 237.3 + 290.0 203.9 + EBITDA4 33.7 42.2 EBITDA4 301.9 220.1 + 249.6 167.1 + 37.2 49.4 Net profit / 160.6 75.9 + - - 271.0 + loss for the 111. 84.9 68.7 period 6 (continuing operations) Earnings per 0.23 0.10 + - - 0.59 + share4 EUR 130. 0.28 52.5 0 Net capex 213.3 148.0 + 908.4 391.8 + and 44.1 131. investments 9 Equity ratio 16.2 13.5 + (30.6.)3 % 2.7 Net 234.3 - 458.6 n. financial a. position (30.6.)4 Net - 172.4 n. financial a. position (30.6.)5 Employees 65,96 62,708 + (30.6.) 4 5 5.2 Differences may occur due to rounding. Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly: Already in Q2 2016 / 17, the hotel operating company Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts Inc., St. Michael, Barbados, previously carried in the Northern Region segment, was integrated in the hotel business and has therefore been reported within Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, the British cruise business Thomson Cruises, which had also previously been reported within the Northern Region segment, was transferred to the Cruises segment. Moreover, due to the planned disposal of a large part of the Specialist Group segment (Travelopia, carried as discontinued operation since 30 September 2016) - Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region. The disposal of Travelopia was completed in Q3 2016 / 17. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill excluding losses on container shipping and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. 4 Continuing operations 5 Discontinued operations, includes Hotelbeds Group only Consistently delivering on our growth strategy - Strong performance in Q3 with 19 % growth in like for like 1 underlying EBITA (38 % growth including Easter and foreign exchange translation) - Good demand for the rest of Summer 2017 for our hotels, cruises and holidays - Disposal of Travelopia & Hapag-Lloyd AG shares complete - proceeds will be reinvested in transforming the business and strengthening the balance sheet - Financial performance reflects success of our strategy - TUI Group has delivered its first positive 9M underlying EBITA, as well as a significant improvement in operating cash flow - Reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 1 and at least 10 % underlying EBITA CAGR to 2018 / 19 1 - Strength of our integrated model and balanced portfolio of destinations leave us well placed to deliver sustainable growth into the longer term 1 At constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, based on the current Group structure and excluding timing impact of Easter (Q3 only). Strong Q3 performance results at a glance EUR million Q3 9M Underlying EBITA 2015 / 16 180 - 57 Restatements (including Travelopia treated as - 19 + 12 discontinued operations) Underlying EBITA 2015 / 16 restated 2 161 - 45 Underlying trading + 24 + 48 Merger synergies + 5 + 15 Year on year impact of aircraft financing + 1 + 3 TUI fly sickness - - 24 Like for like underlying EBITA 2016 / 17 2 191 - 3 Easter timing impact + 38 - Foreign exchange translation - 7 + 10 Underlying EBITA 2016 / 17 2 222 7 2 Continuing operations - Hotels & Resorts continued to deliver growth in Q3, driven by good performances in Riu, Robinson and Blue Diamond. Occupancy increased by 3 % points to 74 %, with a 2 % increase in average revenue per bed 3 - We have opened 10 new hotels since the end of the financial year 2015 / 16, bringing the total new hotel openings since merger to 28. Five further openings are scheduled this Winter for Riu, Robinson and Blue Diamond, as well as further repositionings to TUI Blue - Cruises delivered strong growth in the quarter, with the launch of Mein Schiff 6 (TUI Cruises) and TUI Discovery 2 (Thomson Cruises) and a further increase in earnings at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Average daily rates were up across all three brands, with consistently high occupancy - Source Markets delivered a like for like increase in earnings this quarter, with a significant improvement in performance in Nordics and Germany partly offset, as expected, by the impact of currency cost inflation in the UK - Demand for our holidays remains high, with customer volumes up 7 % in the year to date and an increase in direct and online distribution to 73 % and 46 % respectively in the quarter. The TUI rebrand has been a success in Nordics and Belgium, and we are preparing for the UK launch this Autumn - We have extended further the maturity date of our EUR 1.75 billion revolving credit facility to July 2022 3 Hotels & Resorts occupancy rate figures currently exclude Blue Diamond Details see segmental performance section on pages 5 to 8 Current trading Summer 2017 Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations, with good demand for our hotels, cruises and holidays. In Hotels & Resorts, demand remains strong for Spain (including Canaries), Greece, Cape Verde, Italy, Cyprus and the Caribbean. Demand has also improved for North Africa and (in recent weeks) Turkey. We added two new TUI Blue properties in Tuscany and Croatia for this Summer, which are performing in line with our expectations. In Cruises, following the launch of TUI Discovery 2 and Mein Schiff 6, demand remains strong as our UK and German customers continue to enjoy the wider range of itineraries on offer and our local offering. The Source Markets' programme, which includes sales of holidays to our own and third party hotels, is 88 % sold, in line with prior year. Bookings are 4 % ahead of prior year, driven by growth in demand for Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Cape Verde and long haul. Customers continue to book increasingly direct and online. In the UK, as we expected, demand for our holidays remains resilient. Bookings have remained at the same high level as prior year, despite the impact on pricing from cost inflation, in particular due to the weaker Pound

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 10, 2017 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)