DJ TUI AG: Quarterly Statement Q3 2016/17

TUI AG / 3rd Quarter Results TUI AG: Quarterly Statement Q3 2016/17 10-Aug-2017 / 07:00 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Q3 2016/17 TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q3 Q3 2015 Var. Var. % 9M 9M 2015 Var. Var. % 2016 / 16 % at 2016 / 16 % at / 17 restated constant / 17 restated constant currency currency Turnover 4,775 4,239.7 + + 16.4 11,12 10,389.3 + +11.6 .4 12.6 9.2 7.1 Underlying EBITA1 Northern 81.0 71.9 + + 25.9 - - 49.0 - - 46.0 Region 12.7 57.0 16.3 Central 24.5 3.5 + + 597.1 - - 107.1 - - 11.3 Region 600. 119.2 11.3 0 Western - - 6.4 - - 89.1 - - 82.1 - - 39.1 Region 11.9 85.9 114.2 39.1 Hotels & 77.7 57.2 + + 31.5 200.5 153.2 + + 31.2 Resorts 35.8 30.9 Cruises 67.1 45.0 + + 54.2 142.1 94.3 + + 56.4 49.1 50.7 Other - 6.3 - 5.4 - - 22.2 - - 22.1 + + 31.6 Tourism 16.7 19.6 11.3 Tourism 232.1 165.8 + + 45.2 32.6 - 12.8 n. n. a. 40.0 a. All other - - 4.9 - - 142.9 - - 32.7 + + 6.1 segments 10.5 114. 25.3 22.6 3 TUI Group 221.6 160.9 + + 42.3 7.3 - 45.5 n. + 94.7 37.7 a. Discontinued 14.2 35.5 - - 57.7 - 1.1 13.7 n. - 91.4 operations 60.0 a. Total 235.8 196.4 + + 24.2 6.2 - 31.8 n. + 96.2 20.1 a. EBITA2,4 200.2 136.9 + - - 104.0 + 46.2 51.7 50.3 Underlying 317.3 237.3 + 290.0 203.9 + EBITDA4 33.7 42.2 EBITDA4 301.9 220.1 + 249.6 167.1 + 37.2 49.4 Net profit / 160.6 75.9 + - - 271.0 + loss for the 111. 84.9 68.7 period 6 (continuing operations) Earnings per 0.23 0.10 + - - 0.59 + share4 EUR 130. 0.28 52.5 0 Net capex 213.3 148.0 + 908.4 391.8 + and 44.1 131. investments 9 Equity ratio 16.2 13.5 + (30.6.)3 % 2.7 Net 234.3 - 458.6 n. financial a. position (30.6.)4 Net - 172.4 n. financial a. position (30.6.)5 Employees 65,96 62,708 + (30.6.) 4 5 5.2 Differences may occur due to rounding. Due to the following changes to segmental reporting, the prior year's reference figures were restated accordingly: Already in Q2 2016 / 17, the hotel operating company Blue Diamond Hotels and Resorts Inc., St. Michael, Barbados, previously carried in the Northern Region segment, was integrated in the hotel business and has therefore been reported within Hotels & Resorts. Moreover, the British cruise business Thomson Cruises, which had also previously been reported within the Northern Region segment, was transferred to the Cruises segment. Moreover, due to the planned disposal of a large part of the Specialist Group segment (Travelopia, carried as discontinued operation since 30 September 2016) - Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains were reclassified to Northern Region. The disposal of Travelopia was completed in Q3 2016 / 17. 1 In order to explain and evaluate the operating performance by the segments, EBITA adjusted for one-off effects (underlying EBITA) is presented. Underlying EBITA has been adjusted for gains / losses on disposal of investments, restructuring costs according to IAS 37, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments under purchase price allocations and other expenses for and income from one-off items. 2 EBITA comprises earnings before net interest result, income tax and impairment of goodwill excluding losses on container shipping and excluding the result from the measurement of interest hedges. 3 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points. 4 Continuing operations 5 Discontinued operations, includes Hotelbeds Group only Consistently delivering on our growth strategy - Strong performance in Q3 with 19 % growth in like for like 1 underlying EBITA (38 % growth including Easter and foreign exchange translation) - Good demand for the rest of Summer 2017 for our hotels, cruises and holidays - Disposal of Travelopia & Hapag-Lloyd AG shares complete - proceeds will be reinvested in transforming the business and strengthening the balance sheet - Financial performance reflects success of our strategy - TUI Group has delivered its first positive 9M underlying EBITA, as well as a significant improvement in operating cash flow - Reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 1 and at least 10 % underlying EBITA CAGR to 2018 / 19 1 - Strength of our integrated model and balanced portfolio of destinations leave us well placed to deliver sustainable growth into the longer term 1 At constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, based on the current Group structure and excluding timing impact of Easter (Q3 only). Strong Q3 performance results at a glance EUR million Q3 9M Underlying EBITA 2015 / 16 180 - 57 Restatements (including Travelopia treated as - 19 + 12 discontinued operations) Underlying EBITA 2015 / 16 restated 2 161 - 45 Underlying trading + 24 + 48 Merger synergies + 5 + 15 Year on year impact of aircraft financing + 1 + 3 TUI fly sickness - - 24 Like for like underlying EBITA 2016 / 17 2 191 - 3 Easter timing impact + 38 - Foreign exchange translation - 7 + 10 Underlying EBITA 2016 / 17 2 222 7 2 Continuing operations - Hotels & Resorts continued to deliver growth in Q3, driven by good performances in Riu, Robinson and Blue Diamond. Occupancy increased by 3 % points to 74 %, with a 2 % increase in average revenue per bed 3 - We have opened 10 new hotels since the end of the financial year 2015 / 16, bringing the total new hotel openings since merger to 28. Five further openings are scheduled this Winter for Riu, Robinson and Blue Diamond, as well as further repositionings to TUI Blue - Cruises delivered strong growth in the quarter, with the launch of Mein Schiff 6 (TUI Cruises) and TUI Discovery 2 (Thomson Cruises) and a further increase in earnings at Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Average daily rates were up across all three brands, with consistently high occupancy - Source Markets delivered a like for like increase in earnings this quarter, with a significant improvement in performance in Nordics and Germany partly offset, as expected, by the impact of currency cost inflation in the UK - Demand for our holidays remains high, with customer volumes up 7 % in the year to date and an increase in direct and online distribution to 73 % and 46 % respectively in the quarter. The TUI rebrand has been a success in Nordics and Belgium, and we are preparing for the UK launch this Autumn - We have extended further the maturity date of our EUR 1.75 billion revolving credit facility to July 2022 3 Hotels & Resorts occupancy rate figures currently exclude Blue Diamond Details see segmental performance section on pages 5 to 8 Current trading Summer 2017 Summer 2017 remains in line with our expectations, with good demand for our hotels, cruises and holidays. In Hotels & Resorts, demand remains strong for Spain (including Canaries), Greece, Cape Verde, Italy, Cyprus and the Caribbean. Demand has also improved for North Africa and (in recent weeks) Turkey. We added two new TUI Blue properties in Tuscany and Croatia for this Summer, which are performing in line with our expectations. In Cruises, following the launch of TUI Discovery 2 and Mein Schiff 6, demand remains strong as our UK and German customers continue to enjoy the wider range of itineraries on offer and our local offering. The Source Markets' programme, which includes sales of holidays to our own and third party hotels, is 88 % sold, in line with prior year. Bookings are 4 % ahead of prior year, driven by growth in demand for Greece, Bulgaria, Croatia, Italy, Cape Verde and long haul. Customers continue to book increasingly direct and online. In the UK, as we expected, demand for our holidays remains resilient. Bookings have remained at the same high level as prior year, despite the impact on pricing from cost inflation, in particular due to the weaker Pound

Sterling. We believe that this is testament to the popularity of our holidays and to the high level of priority our customers place on them. We will continue to offer good value for money with a range of products and destinations, and remain the clear market leader. Current trading Summer 2017 * YoY variance % Total revenue Total Total ASP Programme custormers sold (%) Northern Region + 8 + 1 + 7 88 UK + 7 - + 7 88 Memo: UK incl. + 9 + 1 + 8 88 Thomson Cruises Nordics + 13 + 5 + 8 89 Central Region + 10 + 7 + 3 86 Germany + 7 + 4 + 3 86 Western Region + 7 + 3 + 3 90 Benelux + 7 + 3 + 3 90 Total source + 8 + 4 + 5 88 markets Memo: Total + 9 + 4 + 5 88 source markets incl. Thomson Cruises * These statistics are up to 30 July 2017, shown on a constant currency basis and relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk. Future Seasons At this early stage, trading for future seasons is in line with our expectations. In Hotels & Resorts we will continue to grow in year round destinations, with the opening of five new hotels and clubs this Winter for Riu (in Mexico), Robinson (one club in Thailand and one in Maldives) and Blue Diamond (two hotels in Dominican Republic). There will also be further repositionings to our TUI Blue brand, as we continue to simplify and enhance our customer offering. In Cruise, growth will be driven by the first Winter of operations of our new ships, as well as the launch in Summer 2018 of the new Mein Schiff 1 in Germany and TUI Explorer (the current Mein Schiff 1) in the UK. We are pleased with the development of bookings and rates for both the new and existing fleet, with demand remaining very strong in both the UK and German markets. In Source Markets, we are continuing to shape our programme for Winter 2017 / 18 and retain a significant degree of flexibility at this early stage when it comes to capacity planning for Summer 2018. In line with prior years, Winter 2017 / 18 is around 25 % booked. Bookings are currently up 9 % and average selling prices up 3%, with growth driven by long haul, Cape Verde and Canaries. We are looking forward to the UK rebrand, which will commence in the Autumn. Disposal of Travelopia and Hapag-Lloyd shares As part of strategy announced at the time of the merger, TUI Group has been working to simplify its business model. On 15 June 2017, TUI Group completed the disposal of Travelopia to KKR for an enterprise value of GBP 325 million, equating to 14.4 times 2015 / 16 underlying EBITA or 7.7 times underlying EBITDA (pro forma basis). Following some open market disposal earlier on this year, TUI disposed of its remaining shares in Hapag-Lloyd AG on 10 July 2017. Total net proceeds from the disposal of Hapag-Lloyd AG shares were EUR 407 million. As outlined in TUI's full year results presentation in December 2016, these disposal proceeds will be reinvested in the transformation of TUI as the world's leading integrated tourism business, focused on own hotel and cruise brands, and to further strengthen TUI's balance sheet. In this context, TUI is contemplating to structure the intended cruise ship acquisitions (currently operated as Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2) by TUI UK from TUI Cruises GmbH (50 % JV with Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.) in 2018 and 2019 as a straight cash transaction. Outlook Based on the strong year to date result and trading for the remainder of Summer 2017, we reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % growth in underlying EBITA in 2016 / 17 *. In addition, we expect the following: - Turnover growth in excess of our previous guidance of around 3 %, reflecting our strong year to date performance and current trading. - Net debt as at 30 September 2017 broadly neutral *, compared with previous net debt guidance of approximately EUR 0.8 billion *, reflecting the receipt of proceeds from the Travelopia and Hapag-Lloyd AG share disposals. - Based on current foreign exchange rates, we expect approximately EUR 10 million adverse impact on underlying EBITA compared with rates prevailing in the prior year. As we near the end of the third year following the merger with TUI Travel, we have consistently delivered on our growth strategy. The merger synergies will be delivered in full by the end of the current financial year, and we have implemented a new management structure and an integrated decision making process based on six common global platforms. With the sale of Travelopia and the shares in Hapag-Lloyd AG our non-core disposal programme has been completed and marks a significant step in our transformation as the world's leading integrated tourism business. Our financial performance already reflects the success of this transformation, with TUI Group now having delivered its first positive 9M underlying EBITA, as well as a significant improvement in operating cash flow. Our operational experience, scalable integrated model and balanced portfolio of destinations mean that we are well placed to deal with the challenges against the wider macroeconomic and geopolitical backdrop, and to deliver sustainable growth into the longer term. We therefore also reiterate our guidance of at least 10 % underlying EBITA CAGR to 2018 / 19 *, and will provide an update on our growth strategy at our full year results presentation in December 2017. * At constant foreign exchange rates applied in the current and prior period, and based on the current group structure. Consolidated earnings Turnover EUR million Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Var. % 9M 2016 9M 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern 1,727.8 1,660.7 + 4.0 3,932.1 3,989.9 - 1.4 Region Central 1,557.5 1,346.3 + 15.7 3,585.5 3,333.4 + 7.6 Region Western 926.3 734.6 + 26.1 2,040.3 1,650.2 + 23.6 Region Hotels & 151.3 143.2 + 5.7 451.3 409.2 + 10.3 Resorts Cruises 214.3 171.0 + 25.3 560.2 479.9 + 16.7 Other 145.5 143.8 + 1.2 435.9 433.8 + 0.5 Tourism Tourism 4,722.7 4,199.6 + 12.5 11,005. 10,296.4 + 6.9 3 All other 52.7 40.1 + 31.4 123.9 92.9 + 33.4 segments TUI Group 4,775.4 4,239.7 + 12.6 11,129. 10,389.3 + 7.1 2 TUI Group at 4,936.1 4,239.7 + 16.4 11,596. 10,389.3 + 11.6 constant 0 currency Discontinued 282.7 584.7 - 51.7 829.0 1,652.2 - 49.8 operations Total 5,058.1 4,824.4 + 4.8 11,958. 12,041.5 - 0.7 2 Underlying EBITA EUR million Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Var. % 9M 2016 9M 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern 81.0 71.9 + 12.7 - 57.0 - 49.0 - 16.3 Region Central 24.5 3.5 + 600.0 - 119.2 - 107.1 - 11.3 Region Western - 11.9 - 6.4 - 85.9 - 114.2 - 82.1 - 39.1 Region Hotels & 77.7 57.2 + 35.8 200.5 153.2 + 30.9 Resorts Cruises 67.1 45.0 + 49.1 142.1 94.3 + 50.7 Other - 6.3 - 5.4 - 16.7 - 19.6 - 22.1 + 11.3 Tourism Tourism 232.1 165.8 + 40.0 32.6 - 12.8 n. a. All other - 10.5 - 4.9 - 114.3 - 25.3 - 32.7 + 22.6 segments TUI Group 221.6 160.9 + 37.7 7.3 - 45.5 n. a. TUI Group at 229.0 160.9 + 42.3 - 2.4 - 45.5 + 94.7 constant currency Discontinued 14.2 35.5 - 60.0 - 1.1 13.7 n. a. operations Total 235.8 196.4 + 20.1 6.2 - 31.8 n. a. EBITA EUR million Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Var. % 9M 2016 9M 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Northern 63.8 67.2 - 5.1 - 84.3 - 64.3 - 31.1 Region Central 23.8 1.4 n. a. - 116.4 - 115.6 - 0.7 Region Western - 12.8 - 8.8 - 45.5 - 141.6 - 88.2 - 60.5 Region Hotels & 77.7 56.1 + 38.5 197.7 151.3 + 30.7 Resorts Cruises 67.1 45.0 + 49.1 142.1 94.3 + 50.7 Other - 6.7 - 9.8 + 31.6 - 21.6 - 29.8 + 27.5 Tourism Tourism 212.9 151.1 + 40.9 - 24.1 - 52.3 + 53.9 All other - 12.7 - 14.2 + 10.6 - 27.6 - 51.7 + 46.6 segments TUI Group 200.2 136.9 + 46.2 - 51.7 - 104.0 + 50.3 Discontinued 0.3 26.0 - 98.8 - 21.9 - 45.7 + 52.1 operations Total 200.5 162.9 + 23.1 - 73.6 - 149.7 + 50.8 Segmental performance in Q3 2016 / 17 Northern Region Q3 2016 Q3 2015 Var. % 9M 2016 9M 2015 Var. % / 17 / 16 / 17 / 16 restated restated Turnoverin 1,727.8 1,660.7 + 4.0 3,932.1 3,989.9 - 1.4 EUR million Underlying 81.0 71.9 + 12.7 - 57.0 - 49.0 - 16.3 EBITAin EUR million Underlying 90.5 71.9 + 25.9 - 71.6 - 49.0 - 46.0 EBITA at constant currencyin EUR million Direct 93 92 + 1 92 91 + 1 distributio n1 in %, variance in % points Online 63 62 + 1 63 60 + 3 distributio n2 in %, variance in % points Customersin 2,113 2,026 + 4.3 4,476 4,276 + 4.7 '000 1 Share of sales via own channels (retails and online); incl. Thomson Cruises 2 Share of online sales; incl. Thomson Cruises - Northern Region continues to deliver leading levels of direct and online distribution, at 93 % and 63 % respectively in Q3 2016 / 17.

